FOOTBALL: Gretna brotherhood to continue for pair of Dragons at Nebraska

A pair of Gretna Dragons who stood out on the defensive line will both be fulfilling childhood dreams in their commitment to the University of Nebraska.

Family ties, favored position the catalysts for Demma’s commitment

Korver Demma will be enrolling early in Lincoln – where he will be playing as a preferred walk-on and moving to inside linebacker, his favored position – where his mother, All-American Megan Korver, played volleyball and great-grandfather played football before World War II.

Demma’s decision was ultimately also impacted by his other offers – South Dakota and South Dakota State – asking him to play defensive end and put on 20 to 30 pounds.

“I'm not saying I couldn't do that. It's just I've always viewed myself as a linebacker, and this year and last year, I played defensive end because it’s what the team needed, they needed someone that can be strong, control the B-gap and get after the quarterback,” Demma said.

When the Huskers offered Demma the opportunity to play the position he sees himself playing at the next level, the decision was a no-brainer.

“I feel like I could definitely go out and compete at an even higher level playing this position than I would have ever been able to do as a defensive end,” Demma said. “And Nebraska puts way more guys in the NFL than South Dakota State or South Dakota and that's a no brainer.”

Visits to both schools in South Dakota drove the 6-2, 225-pound linebacker to want to enroll early so he could compete in a controlled environment.

“Being able to enroll early in Nebraska, and be in the program earlier than a lot of kids that are in my class, gives me a bigger advantage as I'm in the weight room, I'm in winter conditioning, and I'm able to get in the playbook and learn a new position,” Demma said.

Demma hopes to get on the radar of new head coach Matt Rhule quickly, even as a walk-on.

“He's definitely gonna be looking for guys that can catch his eye athletically and I'm hoping I can be one of those guys,” Demma said. “I'm hoping I can do whatever I can to catch this whole coaching staff's eyes. On special teams, just find a way to get myself on the field.”

From his time at Gretna, Demma learned an important lesson that kept him off the field in his sophomore season.

“The biggest thing I'll take away is don't rush things,” he said. “You have to develop in the program.”

After wanting to play varsity as a freshman and not earning playing time, Demma pushed so hard the summer before his sophomore season that he got hurt and wound up missing the entire season.

“Junior year I played but I didn't have the season that I ideally thought I should have,” he said. “But senior year, it just all came into fruition with time with maturity with being in the weight room.”

Demma added that if he takes his time to develop and learn like he did at Gretna he will “be all right.”

“At the next level there's going to be guys that are 26, 27 years old, they have children,” Demma said. “If I go in thinking, 'Oh, I should be starting as a freshman, I should be Big Ten All-American, I should be this, I should be that.' It won't happen because these dudes are older, they're stronger, their bodies are more mature. So if I want to rush things like that I can get hurt.”

Aside from the vacated state championship win his junior year, Demma said his favorite moment was making a “miraculous” pick-six to stop momentum for Papio South in a 41-27 win.

The Titans had turned a 27-6 deficit to just seven and were driving, but Demma picked off the pass after tipping it into the air to himself.

“They were driving and they had gashed us the previous drive and scored,” Demma said. “So to be able to make a miraculous play like that, shift the tide of the game and come out victorious was honestly the best in individual accomplishment just because it helped my team.”

Demma racked up two interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, 14.5 sacks and 77 tackles.

“You don't see too many, three-front defensive ends with 14.5 sacks because they're usually meant to run-stop and not rush the passer. So, I mean, I'm just thrilled with the career I had here,” Demma said.

In the transition to the next level, Demma expects his versatility in a 3-3-5 defense and sideline-to-sideline speed to translate.

“One would be putting my hand in the dirt with a 3-3-5 defense, the premium is linebackers with flexibility so they can drop in coverage and they can maybe put their hand in the dirt and stop the run,” Demma said. “The second thing would be just my sideline-to-sideline speed and knowledge of football. I love this game. I consider myself the biggest student of this game. Like Football is my whole life.”

Demma added that he loves watching where the ball goes, picking up on tendencies and seeing what the ball carrier does.

The main area Demma expects to need to improve is learning to play linebacker at the Division I level, along with adjusting to DI speed.

Calling a defense, which fell to linebackers Riley Egenberger and Justin Myers at Gretna this year, will be something Demma will need to prepare for.

“Now it’s my turn at Nebraska, and I gotta be able to be the Mike and call the defense and get guys lined up and I wasn't doing that this year,” Demma said.

After questioning, Goldman’s decision solidified

When Matt Rhule replaced interim Mickey Joseph as the head coach at Nebraska, Mason Goldman admitted he questioned his commitment.

“When Matt Rhule came in I was kind of questioning and then I just saw that the first week he was in there, he brought all of us recruits down instead of trying to settle in themselves,” Goldman said. “So that really proved that he had interest in all of us. So it kind of made the decision easier.”

In a state where every kid in Nebraska dreams of suiting up for the Huskers, Goldman added the opportunity to play in Lincoln is “really big.”

Goldman has been offered to play on both sides of the ball.

“That just shows that they see potential in me, whether that's on offense or defense, and I'll play whatever they ask me. I just want to help the team win,” Goldman said. “I'm pretty fast for my size. So I just use a lot of quickness when applying on the defense side of the ball. So I feel like that's one of my strengths and then for offense, pretty good pass blocker and I couldn't work on the run block a little bit.”

Moving to the Division I level, Goldman said he needs to work on strength.

“Everyone that plays college football is very strong. Everyone knows that. So just working on the strength aspect and then quickness is also a really big thing,” Goldman said.

During his time at Gretna, the 6-foot-6 lineman was a commanding presence on the Dragons offensive line. On defense, Goldman totaled 53 tackles – 17 for loss – and added three sacks and one forced fumble.

His biggest lesson was to “work hard no matter what.”

“You always need to work hard, whether you're the defending state champions, or you won one game here before, nothing's ever going to be given to you. And I feel like that's a model I'll take with me for the rest of my life,” Goldman said.

Like Demma, Goldman’s best memory was winning the state championship.

“Gretna had never been to a state championship whether that's Class B or Class A. And then to win it our first time going just meant the world to our whole community and our whole football team,” Goldman said.

Brotherhood continues in Lincoln

When asked for his response to Goldman’s commitment to Nebraska, Demma said he was “so pumped.”

“If he plays the d-line, and I'm playing linebacker, holy smokes, that's gonna be fun. But I love that kid, man. He's one of my best friends,” Demma said. “He's like a brother to me. And I'm super happy for him, not just as a friend but as a commit. He's a great player.”

“It's really exciting because me and Korver, we've played next to each other for about six years now and we're gonna keep doing that next level, which is a dream come true to have a teammate play with me,” Goldman added.

"Mason played a big role for us on both sides of the ball," Gretna head coach Mike Kayl said. "Offensively he's been a leader of a group of lineman that have given up very few sacks the past few years to a quarterback that just set the all time yardage record in Class A.

"We've also ran the ball really well the past couple of years. Mason was instrumental in helping our defensive lineman become a staple of our defense and a big part of our success. Because of this Mason has options at the next level to play either side of the ball and be a factor."

Kayl added that Demma was a key part of the Dragons' success in forcing turnovers.

"Korver helped our defense really excel in the turnover margin against our opponents," Kayl said. "He had a tenacity that never stopped and made plays all over the field. We could always count on Korver to make big plays in the key moments in games.

"Korver will excel at the next level because of his work ethic and love of the game. I see him making an impact for the defense and special teams for the Huskers."