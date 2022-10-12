FOOTBALL: Gretna edge Korver Demma commits as preferred walk-on to Nebraska

Gretna senior outside linebacker/edge Korver Demma announced his preferred walk-on commitment to Nebraska on Wednesday night, less than a week after a stellar performance in the Dragons' 41-27 win over Papio South.

Against the Titans, Demma returned an interception that he tipped to himself for a touchdown, recovered a fumble, and recorded two sacks and six total tackles.

This season, the senior edge rusher is second on the team in solo tackles (16) and tied for second in tackles for loss (five), while leading the Dragons with four sacks and tied with junior Alex Runge for fumble recoveries (two).

Demma announced his commitment to the 'Huskers on Twitter.

Demma joins 13 other hard commits in Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class that ranks 51st nationally.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gretna senior WR Joe Roll committed to South Dakota.