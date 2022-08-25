FOOTBALL: Gretna floods Burke in season-opening win

OMAHA – From the first snap, Gretna flooded Omaha Burke in a 44-0 win on the road to open their defense of a vacated state championship.

"We have a decent amount of experience coming back," Dragons head coach Mike Kayl said. "And so those kids, with that experience, the preparation they've had in the offseason, they know when you play the first game you want to take control early on, trying to get the jitters out early on."

Kayl said the Dragons took control early and "got rocky" with penalties later in the first half, but came back strong in the second half.

The Dragons defense forced a quick three-and-out, and on the first play from scrimmage after a shanked punt, senior quarterback Zane Flores dished a dime for 30 yards. On the second play, wide receiver Tyson Boganowski ran a sweep in for six on a one-yard touchdown.

A 49-yard touchdown pass found Joe Roll, and a 25-yard pick-six Alex Runge tipped to himself pushed the advantage to 21-0 before the end of the first quarter.

On defense, Runge was complemented by a pass rush of Korver Demma, Isaiah Weber, Ethan Stuhr and Harrison Weber.

"Just guys playing really, really hard and coming off the ball quick," Kayl said. "We're gonna count on those guys a lot this year."

The latter Weber sacked Burke quarterback Rodney Whaley for a safety, and four plays later, Isaiah Weber ran in a touchdown from 31 yards out to push the advantage to 30-0.

"It starts up front," Weber said, Kayl saying similar. "Gotta have a solid o-line to do that. They allowed me to get up field and make some cuts and get up in space. So really all credit goes to that."

"We're pleased that we're controlling the line of scrimmage. You do that, you're gonna win some ballgames," Kayl added.

Kayl also said the Dragons were more balanced than they initially thought, with most of the attention on Oklahoma State commit Flores and after losing last year's running back, Mick Huber.

"We knew these other backs coming in had some potential, but you just don't know until they get out and get a little bit more experience," he said. "O-line did a great job and really that's what it boiled down to."

The offensive line kept Flores clean, and Kayl said Weber ran the ball well.

With six minutes left in the first half, Flores found Roll again for a four-yard touchdown as the Dragons cruised into the break with a 37-0 lead. The quick score was set up by a fumble recovery by Isaiah Weber.

Field position was consistently a positive for the Dragons, which Weber said they wanted to control to give the offense a quick chance to score.

"When I saw that ball (on the ground), it's just jump on it, get it, get the ball for the team," Weber said. "So very happy I could do that for our defense."

Blayke Moore started the second half much the same way by returning the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown.

Next up for the Dragons is their home opener against Omaha Central on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.

With a brand-new jumbotron which Weber said "exposes a lot" and Kayl said is extravagant but adds to the field and atmosphere, there are still things to clean up for next week.

"Our offense is working well and obviously our defense with all the turnovers we had, but just going 1-0 each week, focused on one team at a time, so that's what we're gonna do," Weber said.

Kayl reiterated that the goal is to go 1-0 at home next week, and are prepared for a "good Central team" with their focus on making corrections.

Regarding the Eagles, Kayl said while they mostly ran the ball last year, he expects a bit more passing after the Eagles "did some nice things throwing the ball" this summer.

"We'll wait to see what tomorrow's film (shows) and what they do," he said. "So not 100 percent sure yet, but I know they'll have some athletes and they'll be coached up, so we'll have to be ready to go."