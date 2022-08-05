FOOTBALL: Gretna to avoid complacency in defense of vacated state title

Although their claim to the title was vacated due to use of an ineligible player, the Gretna Dragons come into 2022 as the best team in the state.

In 2021, the Dragons won 12 games, making up for their only loss (Elkhorn South) in the state quarterfinals before a 7-3 win over Omaha Westside in the Class A State Championship Game.

Averaging 33.6 points scored per game and 13.6 points allowed per game, the Dragons were solid on both sides of the ball. This year, their expectations and goals are to fill the spots left by last year’s seniors.

“We graduated a good senior group and will need some people to step up and be ready to play at a high level,” head coach Michael Kayl said. "(We) also continue to develop depth in all three phases.”

Senior quarterback Zane Flores, committed to play at Oklahoma State in 2023, returns to the starting role after throwing 232-331 for 2,885 yards, 26 TDs and seven INTs.

Senior wide receivers Joe Roll and Tyson Boganowski and tight end Caleb Schnell return for the Dragons. Roll was last year’s leading receiver with 53 receptions for 877 yards and eight TDs, while Schnell was second with 33 receptions for 529 yards and two TDs.

Boganowski will likely see more opportunities (22 receptions for 188 yards and one TD) as he replaces the production of T.J. Silliman, Mick Huber and Brayden Chaney, who combined for 107 receptions for 1,191 yards and 14 TDs.

In the run game, Flores brings back 216 yards and 10 TDs, but the Dragons must replace Huber, who ran 171 times for 1,034 yards and 11 TDs. Junior Isaiah Weber had 27 carries for 127 yards (6.1 yards per carry) and is the likely replacement.

On the offensive line, the Dragons bring back starters Mason Goldman (tackle) and Bennett Stock (center), but have three roles to fill.

On defense, safety Blayke Moore, linebacker Ethan Stuhr, and linemen Korver Demma and Harrison Weber are the returning starters.

Huber was also a force on defense, leading the team with 101 total tackles at linebacker. Moore was second with 74 and Stuhr was third with 67. Demma led the team with seven sacks.

Including Huber, seven of the top ten tacklers for the Dragons were seniors, leaving them with a lot of production to replace.

Junior field goal kicker Cameron Bothwell returns after splitting kicks last year with Paul Kramer, who has since graduated. Bothwell was 20-21 on extra points and 6-10 on field goals, with a long of 36 yards.

While Kayl is not looking for changes from last season, he does expect growth.

“Growth would be this year’s seniors taking the reins and leading this team like we expect them too,” he said.

Kayl also wants to make sure the Dragons do not get complacent with past success.

“We also have a new schedule this season, so getting to know new opponents and preparing each week for that task at hand,” Kayl said.

The Dragons will open the season at Omaha Burke on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m.

The rest of the Gretna schedule is home against Omaha Central (Sept. 2) and Creighton Prep (Sept. 9), at Millard South (Sept. 15) and Bellevue East (Sept. 23), home against Bellevue West (Sept. 30), at Papio South (Oct. 6), and home against Omaha South (Oct. 14) and Lincoln East (Oct. 21).