FOOTBALL: Gretna's Stuhr commits to Northwest Missouri State

Gretna outside linebacker Ethan Stuhr committed to Northwest Missouri State via Twitter on Wednesday after a stand-out senior season.

For the Dragons, Stuhr tallied 104 total tackles – fourth in Class A – with 12 for loss. Stuhr consistently caused problems for quarterbacks, recording five sacks and six pass break-ups.

But the biggest plays for the six-foot-two senior were the unexpected ones.

Against Bellevue West in the playoff quarterfinals, a fortunate bounce on a Thunderbirds fumble found Stuhr’s hands, and the outside linebacker ran the ball back inside the 10.

Although the ball was knocked out, it was recovered by Gretna defensive back Alex Runge, setting up the Dragons in position to put the game away up seven.

“I was stunned,” the Gretna senior linebacker said. “I had the ball and I was like, these guys are coming at me. And I was like, let’s go score now. I don’t know what else to say, it was wild.”

Then, in the Class A State Championship Game against Omaha Westside, Stuhr caught a 3-yard touchdown pass to trim the deficit to 10.

The Dragons would lose 42-41 on a game-winning field goal, but Stuhr stamped an excellent season by scoring an unlikely touchdown.

Stuhr also had a blocked punt, forced a safety and a fumble, and recovered two for Gretna.

He now joins a Bearcats team that finished 10-3 in 2022, losing 13-8 to No. 1 Grand Valley State in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.