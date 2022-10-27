FOOTBALL: High expectations for Gretna as they begin reclamation quest in playoffs

The leading expectation in Nebraska Class A football is for No. 2 Gretna to face No. 1 Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Nov. 22 for a state-championship rematch.

To get there, the Dragons will have to get through a challenging half of their bracket.

That quest to restore their state crown after a 7-3 win over the Warriors was vacated will begin against No. 15 Lincoln Southeast on Friday night.

With a win, the Dragons would face a 2022 rematch against either Bellevue West of Papillion-La Vista South.

While Gretna won comfortably 41-27 at Papio South on Oct. 6, they needed to overcome a 37-14 deficit midway through the fourth quarter in a 40-37 win at home over the TBirds on Sept. 30.

Another win would likely bring the Dragons against No. 3 Elkhorn South, who is 9-0 and has outscored opponents 424-106, in the state semifinals. No. 11 Creighton Prep, who the Dragons narrowly defeated 16-13 at home on Sept. 9, could also be waiting, along with a tough 6-seed, North Platte.

Like the Storm, the Dragons have outscored opponents dramatically overall (408-135), but have also had close calls against aforementioned Bellevue West and Creighton Prep.

Leading the way has been Oklahoma State commit Zane Flores. The senior quarterback is fifth in the state with 2,203 yards and 26 TDs, on 173-261 passing with just three INTs.

Distribution has been dominated by seniors Caleb Schnell (38 receptions for 574 yards and five TDs), Tyson Boganowski (48 for 445 and six), Blayke Moore (16 for 356 and six) and Colin Sims (29 for 342 and three).

Junior running back Isaiah Weber (97 carries for 720 yards and eight TDs) is week-to-week, but the Dragons also depend on seniors Justin Myers (25 for 208 and two) and Riley Egenberger (36 for 193 and two).

Flores also gets it done with his legs (39 for 140), mainly in the red zone (six TDs), but has a season-long run of 34 yards that went for a touchdown.

Southeast has 1,000-yarders in quarterback Owen Baxter (1,229 passing) and Max Buettenback (1,088, 16 TDs rushing).

On defense, Gretna is led by versatile recent Nebraska PWO commit Korver Demma (22 solo tackles, nine for loss with eight sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced, and two interceptions, one returned for a TD).

Turnovers have also been a key for the Dragons, with 17 total INTs (four by Alex Wilcoxson, three each by Alex Runge and Blayke Moore) and ten fumble recoveries.

Senior Ethan Stuhr leads the team with 24 solo tackles (64 total).

The Dragons will kickoff at home against the Knights on Friday at 7 p.m.