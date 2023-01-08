FOOTBALL: Zane Flores named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year

Gretna quarterback Zane Flores was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Nebraska Football Player of the Year in a press release on Friday, Jan. 6.

"The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Flores as Nebraska’s best high school football player," the release states.

The Oklahoma State commit is the first Dragon to be chosen for the distinction after leading the Dragons to a 12-1 record and an appearance in the state championship game.

At 6-foot-4, 205-pounds, Flores completed 235 of 359 passes -- 65.5 completion percentage -- for 3,117 yards and 31 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Flores was also named the MaxPreps Nebraska Player of the Year, and got things done on the ground as well, rushing for 262 yards and 10 touchdowns on 79 carries.

Setting Class A records for career passing yards (9,163) and completions (724), Flores concluded a decorated Gretna career with a tough 43-41 loss to Omaha Westside on Nov. 21.

“After our last game this year, losing a state championship, just kind of sitting there the days after just kind of realizing, that was my last season with the guys that I grew up with,” Flores said. “It really made me realize how special it was, playing the four years with these guys and having the seasons that we did.”

Flores was on the field to attempt to block Tristan Alvano's game-winning field goal, and while he had plenty of success on the field, he has also done a lot off of it.

Volunteering locally as a coach and referee for a fourth-grade flag football team on Sundays and donating time organizing youth football and track summer camps.

“He has great arm strength, his accuracy is tremendous, and he sees the field extremely well,” said Bellevue East head coach Aaron Thumann. “I do not believe that Gretna would be having the success they are having this season without him.”

In the classroom, Flores maintained a 3.97 GPA and graduated in December to enroll early at Oklahoma State.