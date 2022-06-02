ForFeeken benefit set for Saturday, June 11

A cancer benefit for Gretna High School’s boys basketball coach Brad Feeken is set for Saturday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m.

The benefit -- to feature speakers, presentations, a catered dinner, drinks, auction and more – will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 508 W. Angus Road.

The event is open to people of all ages, with all proceeds going directly to the Feeken family.

Coach Feeken took his first teaching job at Gretna Public Schools, teaching seventh-grade reading and coaching junior varsity basketball. During the 2003-2004 season, he was promoted to head coach at GHS. In his first season at the helm, he led the Dragons to their first state tournament since 1982.

During his 19 years as head coach, the Dragons have qualified for the state tournament 10 times, finishing with third in 2008 and 2013, runner-up in 2011, and winning state championships in 2016 and 2017.

In 2016, Feeken won the National Basketball Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year Award and the Huskerland Class B Coach of the Year Award. He has a career record of 326-135.

Feeken was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer, a rare form, in November. Though he is considered stage four -- the cancer has metastasized to his liver, spleen and some of his bones – Feeken is having no pain and very mild symptoms, according to a Caring Bridge page providing updates written by Brad’s wife, Jenny. The couple has three children.

For the benefit, advance table reservations can be made for $600 per table of eight. Tables can also be donated. To reserve a table, contact Angie Wilcoxson at 402-660-4858 or Kelly Jansen at 402-659-4889.

At the door, there will be a cash bar and #ForFeeken merchandise will be available for purchase.

Event sponsors include Hy-Vee and Gretna Wine and Spirits.