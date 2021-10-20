Fourth graders showcase regions of Nebraska in travel brochures

Fourth graders at Gretna Elementary School recently kicked off their in-depth study of Nebraska history by learning about the various regions of Nebraska: the Sandhills, High Plains, Great Plains and Till Plains.

Students then selected a region of their choosing to highlight in a travel brochure, researching and sharing what’s special about the region, places of interest, agriculture information, fun facts, animals and more.

“We do it every year,” said Chris Vos, fourth grade teacher at GES.

Through the brochure, the history and geography lesson becomes so much more, Vos said.

Researching ties in with technology class through appropriate researching and using the internet,” Vos said. “It ties in writing skills by making it something exciting and inviting to read. It ties in art by making pictures and designs that attract someone to want to pick it up. It ties in grammar. It’s a multi-disciplinary type of activity, too.

“It just takes their learning to a different level. To read about it is great, but this way, they’ve owned their learning because they’ve designed something based on the knowledge and information they have.”