Free community paper shredding set for Oct. 23

Fall is here, which means the Gretna Lions Club free community paper shredding event is back.

The free shredding event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 23 in the north parking lot at McKinney’s Food Center, 215 Enterprise Drive.

Help guard against identity theft with free and confidential shredding. Your cancelled checks, bills, bank statements, etc., will be destroyed on the spot while you watch, safely and securely.

No need to remove staples, paper clips or spirals. Limit of two containers per household. Paid for by the Gretna Lions Club.

The club will also be collecting used eyeglasses, hearing aids and mobile phones, as well as food donations for the Gretna Neighbors food pantry.

For more information, call Pam at 402-216-6532.