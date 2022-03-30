Furry Fridays: Therapy dog Ellie finds home at Falling Waters

Fridays at Falling Waters Elementary School are a lot more fun these days.

In mid-February, the school launched Furry Fridays, welcoming a therapy dog named Ellie into its hallways and classrooms once a week.

Ellie — a 4-year-old golden retriever — first served as a therapy dog for two years in the Papillion La Vista Community Schools. Her owner, Nicole Comstock, taught as a special education teacher for 10 years in Papillion before coming to Gretna last fall.

To prepare, an introduction letter was sent out with the school newsletter and families with allergies were contacted so that arrangements could be made. Comstock and Ellie met with classroom teachers to provide more information on her license, schedule and more. Then, Comstock visited each classroom to talk about Ellie and share expectations with students.

“They were all just so excited for it,” Comstock said. “It’s been a really positive thing.

“She doesn’t see anything different about anybody else. She sees everybody as someone to love and a person that can love her. It’s kind of nice to have that in a building. Even the teachers, it’s nice for them to have that kind of break in their day.”

Comstock is a resource teacher at Falling Waters, so she works will small groups of students and also visits a number of classrooms.

Ellie follows her mom’s normal Friday schedule, visiting a number of classrooms and connecting with numerous students.

“Her job is literally just to make you smile, that’s what she’s here for, to make your day, better, brighter, less stressful and just to enjoy being here at school,” Comstock said.

Having a dog at school is stress-relieving, but also allows students to take sense of ownership. Sometimes, students can even earn special time with Ellie through positive behavior in the classroom.

“There’s research to prove it,” Comstock said. “Just being in the presence of a dog is stress-relieving, in and of itself.”

With young children asked to come to school, sit, learn and be present, it can sometimes be a lot to ask, she said.

“That can be stressful for a lot of kids, for teachers as well. Having something that is essentially free of charge that can simply lower that stress level has been really nice.”

When looking for a dog in 2018, Comstock and her husband knew they might want to train her for the purpose of being able to come to school. That dictated what traits they looked for.

“We were kind of just looking for a dog with a demeanor that would be good around kids,” she said. “We looked for certain characteristics and personality types.”

That first summer, Comstock and Ellie spent months working together on socialization before completing certification through Love on a Leash. To get certified, the pair had to complete a control evaluation, which looked at how they worked as a team, passing that test and completing 10 hours of supervised visits.

“Fortunately for me, the school I had been at, and in Papillion in general, they had had therapy dogs for many years in the past, so I already had the greenlight from my administration. It was a relatively seamless transition as most of the kids had already had a dog in there,” Comstock said.

In Gretna, the idea was a bit newer, particularly at Falling Waters Elementary, one of the district’s newer buildings.

“Just from a lot of hard work from other people, we were able to get approval for her to come this year,” Comstock said. “The kids have been absolutely thrilled with it. They adore it and are beyond excited.

“It’s done some really cool things for our building. The kids just light up when they see her.”

Ellie also makes visits to nursing homes in the community, though Comstock said Ellie prefers the fun and laughter that come with children.

“She’s a ‘kid dog.’ A school is just the most perfect fit for her,” she said.

When she’s not at school, Ellie enjoys swimming, taking longs walks, playing fetch and rolling in the mud. She loves to be petted and gives the best kisses.

