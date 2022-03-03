Game feed set for April 30

The Gretna Knights of Columbus will host the annual Game Feed on Saturday, April 30 at St. Patrick’s Parish Center, 508 Angus St.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner, which includes crawfish boil, pheasant, elk, hog, turkey, goose and deer, will be served at 6:30 p.m.

There will also be a live and silent auction during the event.

Cost of a single ticket is $40, or $240 for a table of six. The table of six ticket includes an entry to win a 12-gauge shotgun.

For more information, contact Brue Jefferies at 402-521-4262 or bjefferies16117@gmail.com.