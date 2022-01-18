GCF awards five local grants totaling $6,700

The Gretna Community Foundation recently awarded its 2021 community grants totaling $6,700 to five nonprofit organizations that provide programs and services to the Gretna community.

The grants were presented on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Pinnacle Bank in Village Square.

“We’re really excited about the diversity and the number of people we’re reaching this year,” Teresa Roll, treasurer and grant committee chair, said at the presentation.

Grant recipients and totals are as follows:

Gretna Friends of the Library — $1,700 toward funding a wide variety of workshops, classes and seminars for the Gretna community, including new programming.

“It does help run programs that wouldn’t otherwise be able to get up and running because we didn’t have the funds,” said Michelle Bremer, president of the library foundation.

Gretna Band Parents — $1,500 for new marching band drum major ladder/platforms. The current stands are in need of replacement.

Gretna Football Booster Club — $1,500 for tackling sleds and pads. The sleds will be a nice addition for football training, as the high school does not currently possess them. The booster club will fund half the project while the school funds the other half.

Merrymakers Association — $1,500 for musical performances to entertain residents of Gretna senior living communities. Merrymakers provides professional musical entertainment to seniors at no cost to them. This money helps fund the visits to Azria Health Gretna and Hillcrest Silver Ridge.

Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy — $500 toward scholarships for area individuals to participate in equine therapy and adaptive riding sessions. The organization does not refuse service to individuals for inability to pay and scholarship funds play a big part in that.

“We were grateful for the large number of grant applications we received from organizations taking such good care of our community. The Gretna Community Foundation is proud to help provide support for these great programs,” said Susan Koesters, president of the Gretna Community Foundation.

GCF is an affiliated fund of Midlands Community Foundation. Its mission is to help fund community improvement projects and help those in need in the Gretna community.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.