Get an early jump on trick-or-treating with events coming up in Gretna

Children who want to don their costumes early will have a couple opportunities before Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31.

Village Square will hold its annual safe trick-or-treating event Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Gretna Chamber of Commerce and Gretna Insurance Agency will have a fall photo display set up, the organizations posted on Facebook.

B. Douglas Construction Solutions will hold a Cars and Candy event on Friday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. at 20816 W. Gruenther Road.

Registration is free for the car show -- just bring a bag of candy. The winner of the costume contest will receive a $50 Vista gift card.