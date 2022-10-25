 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Get an early jump on trick-or-treating with events coming up in Gretna

  • 0

Children who want to don their costumes early will have a couple opportunities before Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31.

Village Square will hold its annual safe trick-or-treating event Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Gretna Chamber of Commerce and Gretna Insurance Agency will have a fall photo display set up, the organizations posted on Facebook.

B. Douglas Construction Solutions will hold a Cars and Candy event on Friday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. at 20816 W. Gruenther Road.

Registration is free for the car show -- just bring a bag of candy. The winner of the costume contest will receive a $50 Vista gift card.

People are also reading…

311989462_548355627291484_150564777112579792_n.jpg
310893010_535026945291019_3418356806613945561_n.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert