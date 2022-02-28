 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GHS cheerleaders earn Class A state title

  • 0

The Gretna High School cheerleaders have brought the school's first state title home to Gretna.

Competing in the Class A non-tumbling category at the Nebraska State Cheer Competition on Thursday, Feb. 17, Gretna's 20 varsity cheerleaders were able to showcase choreography they had been working on since October.

"The cheerleaders were peaking at just the right time," said Sarah Chagnon, GHS cheer coach. "Our time on the warm up mat was loud, energetic and I could tell they were ready to compete."

The routine consisted of two pom sections and a crowd-leading cheer.

"It's a grueling two minutes and 30 second where all 20 girls have to perform two difficult pom routines and crowd leading cheer," Chagnon said. "We have focused every practice on perfecting this routine."

The final practice was held at Giltner High School, near Grand Island, the day before the state competition.

"Giltner has always welcomed us to their school for our final preparations before the state competition," Chagnon said.

People are also reading…

A culmination of months of hard work, the team made history. This is the first ever state championship in cheer for Gretna.

"They were strong, loud, confident and they were ready to go out on the floor and show everyone what they could do," Chagnon said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tree Talk set for March 5

Tree Talk set for March 5

The City of Gretna Arbor Society will host its 15th annual Tree Talk on Saturday, March 5 at Thomas Elementary School, 11221 Northridge Drive.

Council approves YMCA to manage city pool

Council approves YMCA to manage city pool

The City of Gretna approved a management agreement with the YMCA of Greater Omaha to operate the pool on behalf of the city during the Tuesday, Feb. 15 meeting of the Gretna City Council.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert