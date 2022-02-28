GHS cheerleaders earn Class A state title

The Gretna High School cheerleaders have brought the school's first state title home to Gretna.

Competing in the Class A non-tumbling category at the Nebraska State Cheer Competition on Thursday, Feb. 17, Gretna's 20 varsity cheerleaders were able to showcase choreography they had been working on since October.

"The cheerleaders were peaking at just the right time," said Sarah Chagnon, GHS cheer coach. "Our time on the warm up mat was loud, energetic and I could tell they were ready to compete."

The routine consisted of two pom sections and a crowd-leading cheer.

"It's a grueling two minutes and 30 second where all 20 girls have to perform two difficult pom routines and crowd leading cheer," Chagnon said. "We have focused every practice on perfecting this routine."

The final practice was held at Giltner High School, near Grand Island, the day before the state competition.

"Giltner has always welcomed us to their school for our final preparations before the state competition," Chagnon said.

A culmination of months of hard work, the team made history. This is the first ever state championship in cheer for Gretna.

"They were strong, loud, confident and they were ready to go out on the floor and show everyone what they could do," Chagnon said.