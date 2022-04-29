 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GHS earns honors in Communications Contest

Gretna High School journalists were among the winners in the Nebraska Press Women High School Communications Contest.

The contest was open to high school students across the state and was judged by communications professionals.

First place entries have advanced to the National Federation of Press Women Competition.

In the Feature Story category, Onnika Moore took second place. Kalei Renner, Delany Jepsen and Kaleigh Zollman all earned honorable mentions.

In the News Story category, Kalei Renner took first place. MaryJane Fletcher earned an honorable mention.

In the Radio/Television Interview or Talk Show category, Maddie Almquist took third place. Cadee McCoid earned an honorable mention.

