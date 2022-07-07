GHS student finishes 10th in national motorcycle service contest

Gretna High School was represented at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference.

Dawson Gulizia and Jack Tickner traveled with adviser Jason Novotny to the conference, held June 20–25 in Atlanta.

Tickner was the state champion in motorcycle service and represented Nebraska against 25 other top students from across the country. He finished 10th overall in the competition.

Brooke Ehlers qualified for nationals by finishing in first place in cosmetology at the state level, but she couldn't attend. Gulizia finished second place in power equipment in the state contest, but only state champions were eligible to compete.

In his contest, Tickner competed over two days at 12 different stations demonstrating his abilities in tasks such as electrical troubleshooting, front fork rebuilding, head bearing service and pre-inspection delivery.

“I am very proud of Jack and how he performed," said Novotny, an industrial technology instructor at Gretna High School. "To have the opportunity to compete against the best students in the nation is a really big accomplishment."