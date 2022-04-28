GHS students earn honors at SkillsUSA state competition

A number of students from Gretna High School competed in the state competition for SkillsUSA in early April.

The following students earned awards at state:

Jack Ticker, first place in motorcycle service.

Brooke Ehlers, first place in cosmetology.

Dawson Gulizia, second place in power equipment.

Cam Vanderheiden, eighth place in power equipment.

Wyatt Zeleny, fourth place in masonry.

Grant Sila, Cody Smith and Chase Smith, fifth place in welding fabrication.

Hannah Wieczorek, sixth place in welding sculpture.

Carter Bulgrin, seventh place in welding sculpture.

Michael Mccart, eighth placein welding.

Both first-place finishers, Tickner and Ehlers, will next compete at the National SkillsUSA competition, to be held in Atlanta, Georgia from June 24-28.