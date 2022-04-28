 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GHS students earn honors at SkillsUSA state competition

  • 0
042722-gb-news-skills-p1.jpg

These Gretna High School students earned honors at the state SkillsUSA competition in early April. Front row, from left: Michael Mccart, Brooke Ehlers, Hannah Wieczorek, Dawson Gulizia, Cody Smith and Chase Smith. Back, from left: Wyatt Zeleny, Cam Vanderheiden, Carter Bulgrin, Grant Sila and Jack Tickner.

 COURTESY GHS

A number of students from Gretna High School competed in the state competition for SkillsUSA in early April.

The following students earned awards at state:

Jack Ticker, first place in motorcycle service.

Brooke Ehlers, first place in cosmetology.

Dawson Gulizia, second place in power equipment.

Cam Vanderheiden, eighth place in power equipment.

Wyatt Zeleny, fourth place in masonry.

Grant Sila, Cody Smith and Chase Smith, fifth place in welding fabrication.

Hannah Wieczorek, sixth place in welding sculpture.

Carter Bulgrin, seventh place in welding sculpture.

Michael Mccart, eighth placein welding.

Both first-place finishers, Tickner and Ehlers, will next compete at the National SkillsUSA competition, to be held in Atlanta, Georgia from June 24-28.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lions to host free paper shredding

The Gretna Lions Club will hold its spring free community paper shredding event on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to noon in the McKinney’s F…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert