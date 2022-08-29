GHS teacher named Nebraska History Teacher of the Year

As a self-proclaimed “massive history nerd,” Gretna High School Teacher Alise Pape said she has a huge passion for educating students about the past.

She said gaining knowledge about history can help teenagers learn from what happened, as well as understand why the world is the way it is today.

In her lessons, Pape tries to be as engaging as possible, believing learning should be a fun experience. She utilizes games and activities in attempts to make history feel valuable to students.

“When you can Google anything on your phone, I think it’s hard to make history relevant,” Pape said. “I really try to make my classroom a place where students enjoy learning about history, they understand why it's important and they want to be there.”

A part of her teaching philosophy involves caring for relationships with students. She said she enjoys getting to know each high schooler and building bonds with them.

“I want my kids to know that I care, and I want them to feel valued while they’re in my class,” Pape said.

It’s for these reasons, Pape believes, she was named the 2022 Nebraska History Teacher of the Year.

This annual award honors one teacher from all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools and U.S.-controlled territories, according to a news release.

It’s been presented by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, a nonprofit focused on history education, since 2004.

“The History Teacher of the Year Award highlights the crucial importance of history education by honoring exceptional American history teachers from elementary school through high school,” the release states.

These National History Teacher of the Year Award finalists receive a $1,000 honorarium and American history books and Gilder Lehrman educational materials, as well as recognition at a local ceremony. The national award winner will be announced in October.

Pape said it feels surreal to be chosen. She was shocked, she said.

“There are so many talented history teachers in Nebraska,” Pape said. “I’m so honored that I was selected.”

Pape attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for her master’s degree in American history and bachelor’s degree in education in social sciences. She’s currently enrolled in a UNL educational administration master’s degree program.

She taught at Lincoln East High School for five years before joining Gretna Public Schools this academic year.

A few weeks in, Pape said she’s still adjusting to the new environment. So far, Pape said she’s loving it. The school’s students are “awesome,” and the staff is dedicated to their work, she said.

Gretna High School Principal Todd Mueller said he was excited that Pape won this award.

“I could tell from interviewing her that she is an exceptionally intelligent and talented teacher,” Mueller said in the release. “We are thrilled to have such a quality educator joining the Gretna family.”

Students, parents, colleagues and supervisors can now nominate teachers for the 2023 History Teacher of the Year awards. Those interested should do so at gilderlehrman.org/nhtoy before April 30, 2023.