GHS to add game development course this fall, funded by grant

A $25,000 grant provided by Meta’s local Facebook Data Center in Papillion is booting up new programming at Gretna High School.

This is the second Community Action Grant that Gretna High School has received from Facebook, now Meta. The school district had purchased six gaming machines for Gretna High School before a grant obtained from Meta (Facebook) last year allowed the purchase of an additional 13 machines.

This year’s grant will allow the purchase of monitors and several additional machines.

The addition of those machines will be instrumental in implementing a new game development course at GHS, to be offered for the first time this fall.

“Kids will go through and learn to create games,” GHS computer science teacher Kimberly Ingraham-Beck said. “They’ll be doing lots of projects. Each game will be a project and will be graded like a test.”

The game development course will be offered for one semester, with hopes to expand and add on a second class somewhere down the road.

Ingraham-Beck believes it is one of the few, if any, game development offerings in the area.

“It’s something kind of cool that we can be one of the first schools in the area to do this,” she said.

The course is already full for the fall 2022 semester, with preference given to seniors.

“It’s been kind of a push around the area,” Ingraham-Beck said. “I know there’s a lot of students who enjoy playing video games and game development has really piqued their interest.”

Students will start off learning to use a computer programming language called C#. They will then begin to learn the Unity software, coding basic games and learning how to create scoring procedures, add different levels and more. Ingraham-Beck said the hope is to then move into virtual or augmented reality.

“I wanted to focus on Unity because this is what games are being built on now and probably what they’ll be built on in the future,” she said. “Another coding language would be great for kids to pick up in they’re going into computer science. With this real-time rendering, it has real world job application.”

The knowledge will provide useful in a variety of careers, not just for those who want to pursue computer science.

“Say they’re an architect, they’d be able to show this real-time rendering of a bridge they’re building, the mockup for a skyscraper or house, and be able to make adjustments in real time,” Ingraham-Beck said. “We’ll also be getting some Oculus headsets so the kids will be able to put the games they develop on the headsets and see their own creations.

“Even on top of that, being able to be familiar with Unity, being able to create actual computer applications, not just video games, but applications or computer program, is huge.”

The game development course will replace the HTML class at GHS. Basic HTML and CSS knowledge will be taught in the Computer Science Basics course, instead.

“I showed the forecasted job increase rate for web design vs. game development,” Ingraham-Beck said. “It was two- to three times higher for game development. The administration was on board with it, for that aspect especially.”

Along with allowing for the addition of career-focused coursework, the new computers provided by the grant are needed for the GHS esports program, which is continually growing and evolving.

“We had close to 150 students participate this year,” Ingraham-Beck said of the esports program. “We couldn’t have done that, the scale we were able to compete at, we would not have been able to do without the grant.”

