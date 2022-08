The votes are in, and the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the annual Gretna Days parade contest. This year’s theme was the Roaring Twenties.

Five local Girl Scout troops came together to design the winning float, which depicts a Scout campfire from 1920 (then) and 2020 (now). The entry received a $100 prize.

Kiddie Academy placed second in the parade contest, while Ashlinn finished third. Winners were selected by voting on the chamber’s Facebook page.