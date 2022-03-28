GIRLS BASKETBALL: Coaching legend passes whistle to former player

After over 40 years of coaching girls basketball in Nebraska, Gretna head coach Jerome Skrdla has retired and is passing the whistle to one of his former players, Makayla Doggett.

“I always thought I would know when the time came,” Skrdla said. “I thought it would be a good transition time, we had a nice group of seniors this year that would be a good group to coach through. And I knew the younger group that was freshmen (and) sophomores, we could keep them together... It would really set (Doggett) up to hopefully be very successful with the team down the road.”

In his career, Skrdla has racked up 601 victories and won three state titles, earning him induction into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Skrdla’s coaching journey began in 1981 with coaching football and track for the first four years at Kearney Catholic, but after watching and helping with girls basketball practices, Skrdla was asked by girls in his sophomore biology class to fill a need as an assistant coach.

He was hesitant at first because of the emotional ups and downs of basketball, but decided to take the job. Two years later, the head coach (a priest) was reassigned and Skrdla earned the head coaching job at Kearney Catholic. At the same time, Skrdla took over as the head football coach and head track coach and had success almost immediately.

Football finished 10-1 and made the state semifinals in basketball, but he realized he couldn’t coach all three.

“I said, ‘Find somebody for football (or) basketball,’” Skrdla said. “And they found a football coach and I just stuck with basketball and track from then on.”

At Kearney Catholic, Skrdla focused on teaching his teams to walk before they ran, but within his first few years in charge, the Stars were already running to two state championships in 1984 and ’85.

Skrdla then made a brief stop at Fort Calhoun, where he focused on the fundamentals, before making the move to Gretna in 1994.

“Here it was different because they hadn’t won a lot,” Skrdla said. “Most of the seasons before had been losing seasons, under 10 wins... (It was) coaching to learn how to win. And that was probably the biggest challenge that came because you had to change that mindset of how good you thought you were and how good you could be.”

Once the mindset was changed, the Dragons saw consistent success, even when they made the change from Class C to B. After making the jump, the Dragons made the state tournament 15 times before moving up to Class A after the 2017-18 season. One of those state tournament appearances led to a championship, in 2006, when Doggett was on the team.

“Makayla was always a very intense, competitive player (who) wanted to really do well,” Skrdla said. “And the best thing about her and the classmates in her class and the class below, is they really had a great ethic. That was one of those things where you give them time in the gym, and you might come back two hours later, and they would still be in there shooting.”

But even with the competitiveness, work ethic and “great leadership skills,” Skrdla did not expect Doggett to coach basketball.

“If I was to guess, I would guess she would have become a soccer coach because that was her primary love back then,” Skrdla said.

Even though she went to Morningside University to play soccer, Doggett came back to Gretna as an assistant coach and has been part of the Dragons program since seventh grade.

“(I’ve) been part of this program for (Skrdla) for 20 years,” Doggett said. “I’ve gone and played different sports in college, taught at a different building, did stuff away from Gretna. But every summer I came back and I worked camps for him.”

During one of those camps two years ago, Skrdla gave each coach six or seven players for social distancing, and he noticed Doggett running her players through the drills that the 2006 championship team did.

“The same type of shooting drills, because she knew that spawned success for them,” Skrdla said. “She understand the work ethic; she understands what they did to be successful. But the biggest thing is, once you’ve been there, there is that desire to get back... there’s nothing like cutting down the nets in a district championship, that’s something you remember forever, and she knows that.”

Skrdla said while the physicality of Class A has been a challenge, one thing that has been missing for the Dragons is a family feel, like what volleyball, football and boys basketball had that made them so successful.

“The parents, the coaches, the players all in the same mindset and same goal,” Skrdla said. “I think that’s one area where we can improve on our girls basketball. I think it just hasn’t quite been that feeling. In order to really peak, to be the best you can be, you got to have that family mentality out there. And if we can get that, I think that they can be very successful and they can be one of those top five teams in the state. That’s what you hope for.”

As the new head coach, Doggett used the cliché of changing the culture of the program, but explained exactly what that means for the Dragons.

“That culture thing is believing in each other, it’s wanting to work for each other,” Doggett said. “I could go to those 11 girls right now, at any point, and say, ‘Let’s get together,’ and basketball wouldn’t even be brought up... So I feel like building that culture, that want to work. But also, we got to get out and grind a little bit more. I think that grittiness ... high intensity, flying all over the court. I’m not saying we’ve lost that in years here, but I think we can be better.”

Focus will also be on the fundamentals of doing things “the right way,” which was important to Doggett and her teammates during the championship season.

“(Having) that diligence in not necessarily perfection, but wanting to perform well,” Doggett said. “You have games where you don’t play well, it doesn’t feel like a win. You also have losses where you play extremely well, and that feels like a win to us. So just that ability to play well, and perform well and for each other, I think that’s something that we’re going to bring in. And I know those kids are gonna lock into that, because who wouldn’t want to do that, as an athlete, still an athlete at heart, who wouldn’t love that.”

One of the biggest things for the Dragons in the new era will be teaching students about “being a good person and doing things the right way.”

“My outlook is that we have that established as to where it’s not so much that we’re coaching it all the time, it’s that that’s just who we are, to where you can see that,” Doggett said.

She hopes for that outlook to extend beyond just the high school, but down through the seventh and eighth graders, all the way to the fourth grade teams.

The former basketball and soccer player knows that will be a challenge with the split that will happen when Gretna East opens in 2023, but Doggett thinks if the foundation can be established, there will be a trickle-down effect.

In the near future, Doggett said the main goal is to compete.

“You can’t predict the future, but if we can buy in, and I know we can, (if we) buy in, do things the right way, and everybody sells out and says, ‘This can be our year,’ and truly believes that, this team can definitely push some limits next year,” Doggett said. “But my biggest goal right now is to go back to building that culture. And I know that sounds kind of arbitrary going over and over again, but that’s how you build teams, that’s how you build programs.

“And I’m not here just to take over just for a team at a time, I do want it to be an entire collective program... I want (the younger teams) to believe it too. I want them to wear the same T-shirts, all that kind of stuff, because it does make a difference, it really does.”

Doggett finished by calling taking over for Skrdla as a “huge honor,” and knows she has big shoes to fill.

“That is just something that is very special to me, whether he’s my coach or not, which makes it even more special,” Doggett said. “The fact that he was my coach, but just knowing what he knows and the situations he’s been in, the experience he’s had, it definitely makes you feel honored and humbled to know that he trusts me with taking over his legacy.”

Now going into retirement, Skrdla hopes to spend time with family and traveling, and considers himself very blessed in his career.

“The athletes I’ve gotten to work with, the coaches...families...there’s been so much to be thrilled with,” Skrdla said. “You don’t see many old coaches in the programs anymore. And it takes a lot of support from your family, your wife, all those things, and I’ve been blessed that way.”

In a game against Omaha Westside (44-37 loss on Feb. 17), many former players came back to watch the Dragons.

“It was such a thrill to see so many players come back,” Skrdla said. “That was just neat to see those players, and (the) notes I’ve gotten from past players, so those are all things that have made it very special. And so I feel very blessed and very fortunate to have had the career I’ve had.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.