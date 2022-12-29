GIRLS BASKETBALL: Defensive wherewithal, fastbreak offense push Gretna ahead late

Gretna’s defensive pressure and transition offense overwhelmed Papillion-La Vista in the later stages of a 48-33 win in the first round of the Metro Holiday Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Often facing the Monarchs in summer league, Dragons head coach Makayla Doggett said her team is familiar with their opponent from Papio.

“It's like playing your friends, and then their coaching staff’s great, I love them, but you have to find counters,” the first-year head coach said. “We'd like to run a high post. So we push, Low, Close, see if we get some action out there. (Asking) what are they going to give us and what can we do to counter that?”

In the first half, Gretna never led by more than six, and went into halftime leading 21-17.

Monarchs sophomore Rease Murtaugh opened the second half with a three to trim the deficit to one, but a quick 5-0 individual run by Dragons senior Avery Swanson pushed it back to six.

Papio once again got within two, but a pair of baskets by Aidan Pohlmann gave the Dragons a 33-27 lead after three.

The run continued into the fourth quarter, and at one point the Dragons went on a 9-0 run to pull away for the 15-point win.

Throughout, Gretna spread the wealth. Pohlmann led with 10 points, but Swanson and Sonora DeFini scored nine each and Brooke Roose and Lexi Cerone added six each.

“There's no selfishness,” Doggett said. “They cheer, it can be, the managers could go in and shoot and score, and they would still cheer for them. It's kind of one of those things where everyone is just out, not for themselves, but for each other.”

Doggett added that DeFini has been a “great addition” for the Dragons, and adds athleticism and a defensive sense from soccer.

“She could probably go and play tennis right now and be probably one of the best tennis players in the state, she could play anything,” Doggett said. “Having her be able to read and in soccer, your spacing is a little bit different. But sometimes basketball in the basketball sense helped me in soccer, my soccer sense helped me in basketball so I can see that with her.”

Doggett added that having several other soccer players and pairing DeFini with them – Emmy Johnson, Brooke Rose and Pohlmann – adds to their defensive repertoire.

With the win, Gretna advances into the Metro quarterfinals, where they’ll face No. 1 Millard South at Bellevue West on Friday at 10:15 a.m.