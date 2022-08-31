GIRLS GOLF: Dragons host and win invite at Tiburon

Gretna hosted an invitational at Tiburon Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 30, notching their first team win of the season.

Head coach Mark Jones said the familiarity with the home course aided the Dragons to a win, as well as weather that was great for golf, with plenty of sunshine and no wind.

"Sunshine is a good remedy along with being confident and knowing their game," Jones said.

Led by senior Carleigh Reoh in fourth (+12, 84), freshman Addie Benge in seventh (+15, 87) and senior Gabbie Ritterbush in ninth (+19, 91) the Dragons (+73, 361) won by two strokes over Elkhorn South.

Reoh made one birdie and par six times, while Benge also made one birdie but par seven times. Ritterbush led the way with two birdes and also made par five times.

Jones said the work put in in the offseason is what allowed the Dragons to stay level-headed and finish with few double or triple bogeys.

"Putting in the time in the offseason and being ready on Aug. 8, once the season starts, rather than waiting for the season to start and start practicing (then)," Jones said. "Knowing their game, knowing their strengths, working on their weaknesses."

Kat Johnson paced the JV team with an 11th place finish overall (+21, 93), while Emerson Babe (+27, 99) and Kenna Mikos (+28, 100) rounded out the varsity team scores in 18th and 20th.

Having those four scores that close to the 90s or under 90 is super helpful and keeps a good team score," Jones said. "(We're) trying to solidify a top five still."

On Monday, the Dragons lost an away dual to Platteview (224-264).

The Dragons next round will be at Bay Hills Golf Club in Plattsmouth on Thursday, Sept. 8.

To build on the momentum of the first team win of the season, Jones said the Dragons need to "stick to the things we're doing well."

"Continue working on things that they need to to make some gains," he said. "Getting out on the course when we get to a meet, begin putting, going through the routine."

Jones said putting is a "key part" and a "good way" to shave strokes."

He added that he and his coaching staff are "really proud" of the work the Dragons have put in and look forward to "what they're capable of."