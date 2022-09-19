 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS GOLF

GIRLS GOLF: Gretna earns fourth place finish at Bellevue West invite

Even without their No. 1 golfer, Gretna finished in fourth at the Bellevue West Invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 19.

Carleigh Reoh was a withdraw for the Dragons, but Kat Johnson (89) and Addie Benge (90) both earned top-10 finishes.

Emerson Babe finished in 20th (99), and Gabbie Ritterbush was one stroke behind.

Next up, the Dragons play in the Elkhorn Invitational at Indian Creek on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Gretna Girls Golf

