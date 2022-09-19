GIRLS GOLF: Gretna earns fourth place finish at Bellevue West invite

Even without their No. 1 golfer, Gretna finished in fourth at the Bellevue West Invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 19.
Carleigh Reoh was a withdraw for the Dragons, but Kat Johnson (89) and Addie Benge (90) both earned top-10 finishes.
Emerson Babe finished in 20th (99), and Gabbie Ritterbush was one stroke behind.
Next up, the Dragons play in the Elkhorn Invitational at Indian Creek on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
GHS Girls Golf
GIRLS GOLF: Pictured front row are Addie Benge, Shaylee Sockel, Kenna Mikos, Carleigh Reoh, Emmerson Babe, Gabbie Ritterbush and Kat Johnson. In the center row are Brooke Rose, Clara Gobber, Charly Meyerink, Cassidy Noonan, Kathrine Vandenberg and Harper Wood. In the back row are coach Mark Jones, coach Taylor Finke, Mikela Kralik, Mia Yungtum, Amelia Guzman Harrison, Charlee Albright and coach Kyle Slusher.
GRETNA HIGH SCHOOL
Emerson Babe
Dragons senior Emerson Babe drives from No. 4 of the Mako course at Tiburon Golf Course during the Gretna Invitational on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Peter Burtnett
Gabbie Ritterbush
Dragons senior Gabbie Ritterbush drives from the No. 4 tee box of the Mako course at Tiburon Golf Course during the Gretna Invitational on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Peter Burtnett
Kat Johnson
Gretna senior Kat Johnson hits from the fairway during the Gretna Invitational at Tiburon Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Peter Burtnett
Kenna Mikos
Gretna junior Kenna Mikos in the backswing of a chip shot during the Gretna Invitational at Tiburon Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Peter Burtnett
Shaylee Sockel
Gretna senior Shaylee Sockel hits a chip shot from the bunker during the Gretna Invitational at Tiburon Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Peter Burtnett
Addie Benge
Gretna freshman Addie Benge chips from just short of the green during the Gretna Invitational at Tiburon Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Peter Burtnett
Carleigh Reoh
Gretna senior Carleigh Reoh hits from the fescue during the Gretna Invitational at Tiburon Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Peter Burtnett
Addie Benge
Gretna freshman Addie Benge putts during the Bellevue West Invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 19.
Peter Burtnett
Gabbie Ritterbush
Gretna senior Gabbie Ritterbush tees off during the Bellevue West Invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 19.