GIRLS GOLF

GIRLS GOLF: Gretna qualifies for state tournament

Dragons senior Emerson Babe drives from No. 4 of the Mako course at Tiburon Golf Course during the Gretna Invitational on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Gretna qualified for the state tournament with a second-place finish at the A-2 District finals at Elks Country Club in Columbus on Monday, Oct. 3.

With a final team score of 383, the Dragons were led by senior Emerson Babe and junior Carleigh Reoh (95), who were tied for ninth place overall.

Junior Kenna Mikos (96), senior Kat Johnson (97) and Addie Benge (101) were all close behind. 

After the front nine, the Dragons were just four strokes ahead of fellow state qualifier Columbus. With a strong performance on the back nine, the Dragons finished 11 strokes ahead of Columbus and 17 ahead of Grand Island.

Gretna will compete in the state tournament at Norfolk Country Club next Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 10-11.

