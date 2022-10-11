 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS GOLF

GIRLS GOLF: Gretna wraps season with seventh-place finish at state

  • Updated
  • 0

Gretna girls golf wrapped up their season with a seventh-place finish at the state tournament in Norfolk on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

After day one on Monday, the Dragons (367) were just nine strokes outside the top five, behind Lincoln Pius X and North Platte (358).

The Dragons were able to make up some ground on the Thunderbolts and Bulldogs, but finished with 739 strokes, four behind North Platte and five behind Lincoln Pius X in fifth.

Individually, junior Carleigh Reoh led the way with an 181, finishing tied for 25th.

Freshman Addie Benge (183) and senior Emerson Babe (185) were just behind, earning top-35 finishes.

Both Benge and Reoh shot 90 on Tuesday in the second round.

Junior Kenna Mikos (191, t-42nd) and senior Kat Johnson (198, 52nd) rounded out the scores for Gretna. 

