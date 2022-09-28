GIRLS GOLF: Reoh loses first-place playoff as Gretna finishes third at Metros

OMAHA -- Gretna senior Carleigh Reoh lost a first-place playoff, and the Dragons finished third overall at the Metro Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Elmwood Golf Course.

The Dragons (344) finished seven strokes behind second-place Marian, and 25 behind winners Millard North.

Leading the way for Gretna was Reoh (75), who finished tied with Isabella Pesicka from Millard North, losing the playoff to finish second overall.

Reoh also shot an eagle from 84 yards out during Metros.

Junior Kenna Mikos (88) joined Reoh in the top 15, while freshman Addie Benge (90) and senior Kat Johnson (91) narrowly missed out.

Senior Emerson Babe rounded out the Dragons with a 103.

Gretna wraps up the regular season with a home dual against Waverly on Thursday, Sept. 29 before the A-2 District tournament on Monday, Oct. 3 at Elks Country Club in Columbus.