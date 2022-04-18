GIRLS SOCCER: Andrews speechless after scoring in senior night win

"I'm pretty speechless, I guess," Gretna senior forward Savannah Andrews said. "I'm just glad I put away the couple opportunities that I have throughout the season. To do it for my team because I don't get that many opportunities.

"So when I get to put it away, that's a big deal for me," she said as she wiped a tear from her eyes.

Monday's game was also Andrews' first start after four years of playing varsity, which made scoring a sixth-minute goal for the Dragons in their 2-0 win over Bellevue West on senior night extra special.

"I feel like I just had to go out there and do my best for the team," she said. "Because I took someone's starting spot for the night, but I did get a goal and I was very happy with myself. And we struggled a little bit during the game, and it wasn't our best performance, but we stuck with it, and I'm really proud of my entire team."

While she may have taken away a regular starting spot, Andrews certainly earned it with a goal straight out of practice, when she got to the ball, turned and fired a low shot into the bottom right corner of the net.

"When we do our warm-ups, we play (the ball) and then we turn and finish, and that's what I did. I just had the opportunity, that quick turn finish and it went in. So I was very happy."

Dragons head coach Chace Hutchison was also happy about the goal (along with a security goal by junior Ava Makovicka with a minute left in the game).

"Both of those were hustle plays, and that's what you got to do when you're not quite feeling it, when you're not running on all cylinder," he said. "You better have a couple of players that are willing to hustle more than everyone else on the other team."

Against a defense that Hutchison credited as one of the "more organized defenses that we've seen all year," the Dragons were limited and didn't play their best game, but still came away with a special senior night win for a special group of seniors.

"They're gonna have a pretty tremendous legacy when they play their last game here, and hopefully we got a long time before that happens," he said. "But it's always important to win senior night. You want to celebrate those players, you want to leave with a good feeling."

Hutchison added that the freshmen, sophomores and juniors all played for the seniors to have them leave "feeling good."

"It's four years of resilience for them, four years of hard work, of putting the team first, and they're winners," he said. "That's something that is learned, that's something that it takes everyone to implement a winning culture and they've definitely left that legacy behind."

Aside from Andrews, the Dragons also celebrated Chaley French, Regan Ehlert, Sydney Zabloudil, Savannah DeFini and Avery McLaughlin.

The Dragons improve to 12-0 with the win and will face Millard West away on Thursday at 7 p.m.

