GIRLS SOCCER: Gretna overcomes heat, Storm in state quarterfinal win

Against temperatures in the low 90s and upset-seeking Elkhorn South, Gretna scored a penalty in the first period of overtime to win 2-1 at Morrison Stadium on Monday, May 9 and advance to the state semifinals.

Sophomore London DeFini, who scored the winning penalty in the 83rd minute, said the top-seeded Dragons were well-prepared for the heat.

"We started hydrating on Thursday, we knew that it was gonna be hot," DeFini said. "So we knew that we were gonna have to prepare for it and mentally get in the right state of mind."

The Dragons certainly looked well prepared when they jumped out to an early lead. In the tenth minute, junior Aidan Pohlmann took a shot from about 20 yards out and found the top right corner to give the Dragons a quick 1-0 advantage.

However, after that the Storm were able to hold the Dragons from getting any real chances.

"I just think that they knew what we were going to do because we've played them before," DeFini said, referencing a 3-0 win by the Dragons at Elkhorn South on April 25. "I think that part of it was we were tired, but I think that they handled us pretty well."

"(Elkhorn South) worked hard defensively," head coach Chace Hutchison added. "Every single time we got going in transition, their girls were flooding back, sprinting, and it just cuts down your options and cuts down your passing angles, cuts down your runs. So credit to Elkhorn South because their coaches obviously got them really going before the game and had a good game plan... It wasn't fun to play against them, that's kind of what they're probably going for."

When the Storm got a penalty in the 51st minute and Addy Gleckler converted, the No. 8 seed looked more likely to pull off the upset than just bother the Dragons.

Neither team could find the net for the remainder of regulation, and the game headed to overtime level at 1.

Just three minutes into overtime, sophomore Allison Marshall was fouled in the penalty box, and London stepped up to take the penalty over regular penalty taker and her sister, senior Savannah.

"I told her I'm taking it," London said. "And she's like, 'No, I want to take it.' I was like, 'I'm taking it today,' because we had done PKs in practice and she was a little nervous I think during practice, missed a few, but PKs I feel like they're one of my fortes."

Stepping up to the spot, London said, "I always feel nervous," but she was zoned in and knew where she would place it.

The shot was sent into the top left corner of the net, and the Dragons were back in front 2-1.

"Technically, she's speedy and we just love her mentality because she'll take you on and when we got the PK, London ran right to the spot," Hutchison said. "We got multiple girls that want to take those... London obviously won out, so when she was going up, we knew the moment wasn't too big for her and never is. That's exactly the moment she wants to be in."

The Storm had slight chances to even the game, but never really threatened. The Dragons saw out a 2-1 win to advance to Friday's semifinal at noon against Lincoln Southwest or East.

