GIRLS SOCCER: Gretna returns to state championship game with composed performance

OMAHA -- Gretna overcame a slow start in the first 10 minutes and showed composure in a 3-0 win over Lincoln Southwest in the NSAA Class A Girls state semifinals on Friday at Morrison Stadium.

With the win, the defending-champion Dragons return to the championship game, which will be played on Monday at 8 p.m. against either Marian or Lincoln Southeast.

After a 2-1 quarterfinal win in overtime over Elkhorn South that Dragons head coach Chace Hutchison said "wasn't our best performance," the theme was clean attacking play leading up to Friday's semifinal.

"The last two days, that has been the theme," Hutchison said. "We said we're going to adjust and the girls did."

However, it did take some some time for the Dragons to get going.

"Talking about cleanness on the ball, our first 10 minutes weren't that clean," Hutchison said. "But once we started getting into the rhythm of the game, once our starters started to figure their rotations out, it all came together and we controlled it pretty good. That's a testament to our kids."

It took until the 32nd minute, but the Dragons opened the scoring from a corner kick by sophomore London DeFini. Her cross landed in a busy area and eventually came to junior Ava Makovicka, who fired a shot into the bottom right corner to make it 1-0.

The Dragons took half as much time to score their second goal, as sophomore Allison Marshall got onto a through ball, sidestepped a defender and placed a shot into the back of the net. In the 49th minute, the Dragons now led 2-0.

"It felt great, just to start the second half off like that is really important, because if they tied it up, it'd be a whole different game," Marshall said. "To get that 2-0 lead, because we knew that 1-0 wasn't good enough."

A 1-0 score wasn't enough to avoid overtime in the Dragons' quarterfinal win, but Marshall said the Dragons did a better job of "playing the ball out."

"(The Silver Hawks) were looking for the ball over the top because they are really athletic and running over the top, but our defense did a very good job of just clearing it and being physical."

The most impressive thing for Hutchison was the composure the Dragons played with throughout the game.

"It's a big stage, not one that they haven't been on before, they have," he said. "But they have a winning mentality and they have the composure. We have a good mix of seniors through freshman, and our seniors lead us and our juniors lead us. So the composure and just how much fun they have, how they are as a group, I love being around them and I'm glad we get a couple more days."

Freshman Addison LaRock assisted sophomore Julia Witt with three minutes left to fully put the game away, and the Dragons closed out the win.

