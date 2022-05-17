GIRLS SOCCER: Gretna routs their way to second straight state championship

OMAHA -- Gretna girls soccer scored five goals in the first half on the way to a 6-1 rout of Lincoln Southeast to win their second straight NSAA Class A state championship on Monday at Morrison Stadium.

The Dragons got off to a flying start when senior Savannah DeFini assisted sophomore Allison Marshall, who turned and fired a shot into the top right corner.

"The state tournament has not been easy, especially the first round against Elk South," head coach Chace Hutchison said. "I know the girls make it look easy on the field, I know they do, but there is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes... So to have it all (film, game planning, tactical talk) come together that quickly, it just builds our confidence."

Hutchison added that the quick start was also important against a team coming off an emotional win over a tough Marian team.

"You got to know your opponent and what their mindset is," he said.

Ten minutes later, DeFini laid a free kick off to senior Chaley French, who fired a rocket into the top right corner of the net. French said her and DeFini pretended to argue over who would take the free kick, and once they ball left her foot she "knew it was going in."

"It was exactly what we wanted," French said. "We knew that we had to come out here and we had to do it before they could even blink... we knew if we caught them off guard and played our game, it would work out and it did."

Less than a minute later, sophomore London DeFini delivered a cross into the box, and as the Dragons often have this season, they scored as junior Ava Makovicka knocked the ball into the back of the net.

"To come out and get that first and second and third, it's like alright, we're doing this, we're handling it the right way," Hutchison said. "We just got to keep focused and keep pushing."

Marshall got a brace to give the Dragons a four-goal advantage in the 31st minute. She received the ball about 40 yards out, held off a defender, and finished with a lot shot into the back of the net.

Five minutes later, junior Aidan Pohlmann made it 5-0 for the Dragons.

After the break, the Knights finally showed some life and junior Candace Bonneau scored from an excellent free kick in the first minute of the second half.

The game slowed down after the Knights' goal, until Makovicka scored her second with eight minutes left. The Dragons saw out the rest of the clock and closed out a 6-1 win to become back-to-back champions and finish the season undefeated for the first time at 21-0.

"Nothing compares to playing on this field with all the girls that you love and knowing at the end of the day, we were able to finish undefeated for the first time," French said.

While scoring 118 goals is certainly to garner a lot of recognition, which Hutchison said he hopes will become national after what the Dragons have accomplished, the defense held opponents to just six goals.

"A lot of the girls are playing that position (defense) for the first time," Hutchison said. "Sydney Zabloudil, senior, she's always played up front, she played a right winger spot. Guess what, we didn't need right winger depth this year, we had that, we need the right back depth. And so we had the conversation before the year, said 'This is what we need from you, this is what the team needs to be successful.' And she adopted it and she made it her own and she became one of the best defenders in the state."

Savannah and London's younger sister, freshman Sonora DeFini, had a similar adjustment to make even though she is receiving youth national team attention at forward. They also had a similar conversation and Sonora chose defense.

Junior Anna Harris, who the team calls "The General," wasn't a starter but has stepped up this year.

"She makes all the calls, she makes all the shifts, she tells people when to step up," Hutchison said. "Without her the whole backline falls apart, that communication is key and she's a big part."

Rounding out the backline, senior left back Regan Ehlert was a starter on last year's backline and "continued her excellence."

Finally, freshman goalkeeper Madelyn Schaffert is sometimes forgotten because of the low number of shots on goal against Gretna, but Hutchison said she especially stepped up in the championship game.

"She got called upon in some very important moments, not only in previous games, but this game, and she stepped up and that's really hard for a freshman goalie," Hutchison said. "(She's) focused and ready at a moment's notice, and that's why we've had such great defense. And our midfield's been great, our forwards, it's just all come together and we're really happy about that."

Going back to preseason, Hutchison had also said that a "team of this caliber" cannot be motivated by just wins and losses.

"You can afford to play really poorly and you will still win with these type of girls," he said. "And so from the very moment that our coaching staff took over, we knew that we had a special group... We have different expectations here, we're happy about the state standing, but we're pushing for national relevance. We want more, we want a bigger stage."

The Dragons sure seem fit for that bigger stage as back-to-back NSAA Class A state champions with an overall record of 42-1 and 262 goals for compared to 14 goals against over the last two seasons.

