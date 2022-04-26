GIRLS SOCCER: Hat trick for Gretna with DeFini sisters

When you’re born into a family with three daughters within four years in age, there’s an expectation that you’ll share in some common experiences. But playing together for a defending state championship soccer team that’s pushing for another is unheard of, unless you’re the DeFini sisters.

For Savannah (senior), London (sophomore) and Sonora (freshman), even though they grew up together in the same house for a decade and a half, this season for the Gretna Dragons is the first time they are playing together, and will be the last with Savannah heading to Southern Illinois Edwardsville next year.

“It’s all about the experience, because you’re never gonna be in high school again,” London said. “You’re never going to win a state championship again and I’m probably never gonna play on the same team as my sisters again... It’s something really fun and awesome.”

Savannah added that while there is a responsibility and a target on their back, by “working out butts off,” it’s still “super cool to be able to play with my sisters.”

As a center back, Sonora said playing for the defending state champions is nerve-racking.

“I feel like nothing can get past me or I let the team down,” she said. “But it’s also like, we’re a family, we play together, it’s all about having fun playing together and just getting to where we want to.”

Savannah said she commends Sonora for stepping up at center back when the team needed one, even though the youngest of the three DeFini sisters plays forward for club teams.

“I really commend her because she’s never played center back,” Savannah said. “I just have such a peace about her playing in the back. Sometimes I get really antsy... I’m not scared for any of my teammates, I just get antsy. But every time she gets the ball, I know that it’s gonna go off her foot and it’s gonna be to a teammate or it’s gonna do its job.

“She has a lot of composure; she plays with a lot of free-flowing spirit. She’s calm.”

London added that Sonora is versatile and can play anywhere.

“She’s always willing to do whatever you ask her,” London said. “She has a very good knowledge of where... and when to pass the ball.”

Of Savannah, London said she is good at “holding the ball and passing off,” while also excelling at “spinning her man and scoring.”

“(Savannah) has a field day every day, she scores so many goals.”

Sonora also said Savannah is good at turning with the ball and winning it in the air, and is a hard worker.

Meanwhile, Savannah and Sonora credit London for her speed and will-power.

“Once she puts her mind to it, she’ll do it,” Savannah said. “She popped out of the womb good at soccer, I feel like she has a lot of natural talent.”

Savannah added that London is good in one-on-one situations, along with running on the wings and delivering “beautiful crosses.”

“She is a player that never gives up. When she loses the ball, she goes and wins it back, she sometimes fouls when she does,” Sonora added with a laugh.

The DeFini parents, Keith and Nicole, played college sports at a high level, and had similar viewpoints on their three older daughters (youngest daughter is in middle school).

“I think for all three, it’s really the desire to compete,” said Keith, who played college soccer at Creighton in the early 1990s and professionally, mainly in the USISL. “Each is individually different as well, just from the standpoint of the gracefulness on the field versus the work ethic.”

“All three of them are very determined,” said Nicole, who was a gymnast at Nebraska. “We set a goal in front of them and they want to accomplish it, any way that they can get there... Any athlete who competes at a high level, they’re driven from the inside, they have that inner drive, and I would say all three of them have those characteristics.”

Individually, Keith and Nicole highlighted the same traits that the sisters said about each other. Savannah is the hard-worker and senior leader for the team, London plays with fluidity and talent, and Sonora is who they call “Joe Cool” and being even.

“Savannah will outwork you to get to where she wants to go, and that’s what I love about her,” Nicole said. “And then London has so much talent, and then when she puts in the work she’s unstoppable. And she is very loyal to her teammates on the field... (Sonora) doesn’t have highs and lows, she is very measured.”

Being able to learn what they each do on the field has allowed the sisters to seen each other from a different vantage point.

“Being away from the soccer field and then being on the soccer field, a lot of people are two different people,” Savannah said. “The attitude changes, and I guess I see a different side of my sisters. London I feel like is pretty sweet at home and then she’s like a daredevil on the field, knocking people over and all this stuff. And I’ve gotten to see Sonora play center back, which is really different because I’m just getting to see different sides of my sister.”

Always being together is another positive to Savannah, who will be hundreds of miles away next year.

“It’s cool to be with them right now and spend as much time as I can with them before I leave,” she said.

After not being able to see each other that often as they played at different levels, Sonora is also grateful for the time together now.

“I did enjoy going to their games, but I would always look up to this year and playing with them,” she said.

This moment of their daughters playing together is something that the DeFini parents have anticipated for years.

“We talked about this three years ago, the possibility of senior, sophomore, freshman,” Nicole said. “Will they all be on the same team, will they all start together, and now it’s here. It’s just really fun, such a blessing for us to get to watch them do it together.”

“We just mentioned to each other how incredible it would be, and it’s been everything we thought it would be,” Keith added.

He also said that while his own successes are things to be proud of, he finds the most satisfaction in seeing what his daughters accomplish.

“I get satisfaction of seeing my kids (have success),” he said. “To be able to see them not only grow up, but take it to the fields, to the classroom, and succeed on that (is satisfying). And the three of them, coming home and being able to share the same victories, sharing the same competitions, talk about the things that are coming up... it’s been awesome.”

Each of the DeFini sisters said they started playing soccer around 3 years old — even if that was mostly picking dandelions and having their head in the clouds, as Savannah said she did — and Keith was often able to coach them when they were younger, which allows a deeper perspective as he watches them play now.

“It’s the beginning of a new chapter for them,” Keith said. “I think in teaching them the basics and the techniques, they listen pretty well... But I think really where they learned the most was when they were under the guise of another coach because that’s what I think they need on the standpoint of the knowledge of, ‘Coach is saying this, what do you think?’ I think that’s probably the better relationship that you have (as a parent), is not being their head coach.”

Nicole added that having different coaches over the years is a good thing for athletes because the athlete can “garner different things from each coach,” making them a better athlete.

Their current head coach, Chace Hutchison, said the DeFini’s are “a great family.”

“It comes from the parents. They’re passionate about soccer, but they’re great people too. They listen to instructions, they’re talented, so it’s really everything that you can ask for. We got three on the team right now and we need them to keep coming really,” he said with a smile. “It’s pretty cool to see the sisters do big things together, and they’re all friends, which sometimes that doesn’t happen with siblings, but they are, and so that’s really cool for all of us to see.”

Perhaps even more instrumental in their development from having various coaches, being able to fuel their own competitive spirits against each other has been a huge part of their success.

“Our dad would always tell us, you don’t need me to go train with you, you have three other girls out there that are gonna make you better,” London said. “I wouldn’t say we always went out there (together), but when we did, we were always pushing each other on the ground. Sometimes you get a little mad, and I think it made us better.”

“We are always competing with each other,” Sonora added.

“A lot of people asks us who the fastest is and you won’t get one name, we’re all the fastest. Even a card game, or who can get the remote first, we’re just like always competing with each other,” Savannah said with a laugh.

The eldest DeFini sister also gave credit to two other sources for the incredible success they have had.

“All our talent comes from God,” Savannah said. “And so we just love to give Him the glory for everything that we do on the field, it’s nothing that we could have done... All the success that we enjoy, all the credit goes to Him. And our team and our coaches are so amazing; none of us would be able to enjoy any of this success we’ve enjoyed without our team.”

Both DeFini parents are also thankful for the Gretna community.

“We came to (football) games even though we don’t have a boy who plays,” Keith said. “We come to the soccer games, we know a lot of the parents through our club and through other clubs, and that enables us to just come closer as a community and as a high school, so we’re just really thankful for Gretna.”

“We’re so thankful for Gretna High School, the teachers, administrators, athletic director, coaches, everything,” Nicole added. “It’s such a benefit to our kids and such a blessing. So I’m really thankful for Gretna.”

With Savannah leading the Dragons in goals scored (9), London playing on the wings and supplying crosses into the box, and Sonora stepping up as a dependable center back, Gretna is 14-0 and heading into the home stretch of the season on the path to a second-straight state championship.

