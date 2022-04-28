GIRLS SOCCER: London DeFini corners Papio South as Gretna finishes regular season 16-0

PAPILLION -- All three of Gretna's goals were delivered by sophomore winger London DeFini in their 3-0 win over Papio South on Wednesday, April 27, as the Dragons finished the regular season 16-0.

Throughout the game DeFini's corners, even the ones without a goal scored, were consistently delivered to the right place.

"Pretty much all my corners go to the same place, and I had a couple of teammates tell me 'get it to my head, get it to my foot,' and somehow, it just always gets there," DeFini said.

Assistant coach Emily Michaels, who stepped into the head coaching role for Chace Hutchison as the latter needed to leave quickly after the match for a personal matter, said London is an exciting player to watch but has had ups and downs after struggling with playing time early in the season.

"She's had her ebbs and flows this season, and we've worked a lot on mental toughness with her and she's finally found a niche in the game that she is just putting away corners time and time again," Michaels said. "She just continues to be a threat in every game."

For Michaels, stepping in to the role of head coach was a "huge opportunity."

"The girls, their talent speaks for themselves, so being at the helm of it, they do the hard part, they make the job really easy," Michaels said. "But to get the 3-0 victory after a tough start to the game, with me at the helm just felt very good. The girls are an excellent support system of each other and they rallied around me tonight."

To get to that victory, the Dragons had to get past a stout Titans defense that limited the visitors from open play.

With eight minutes left in the first half, DeFini took a corner kick with her left foot and the ball curved unintentionally, but perfectly, into the left side of the net for a 1-0 lead.

"I was thinking, 'What if this went in,' and then it went in," DeFini said. "It was crazy, I wasn't expecting it to go in. It was amazing."

After that goal, the game went almost 30 minutes of playing time without another. Playing in a less-comfortable right winger position, DeFini said the Titans read passes well.

"We did things really, really well to frustrate them at moments," Titans head coach Jake Watson said. "Communication and being in the proper shape is a huge thing in soccer and our team is starting to really get that figured out."

However, with 12 minutes left in the game, London's sister, Savannah, scored off a deflection, and fellow senior Sydney Zabloudil added a third two minutes later with a scorching shot into the top of the net.

"I think that was the huge differentiator in the game is they went into those set pieces saying, 'The ball is mine,'" Watson said. "We went into those set pieces kind of praying that the ball flew over.

"The first one... you just kind of clap and say good job. But the second two were absolutely manufactured by their kids putting the ball in a dangerous place, making sure they were running to the inside of play. They were smart and fast and strong."

Watson also said he didn't feel bad about the goals his team allowed.

Meanwhile, the Dragons saw out the 3-0 win and finish the regular season 16-0.

"It's crazy," London said. "We did it last year, I'm hoping that we can go all the way undefeated, I am hoping all our bad games are out (of the way)."

"We are really excited and proud about our record, but it doesn't mean anything to us come postseason," Michaels said. "Really proud of ourselves for achieving that, 16-0 is not an easy feat. We only had three goals scored against us and something like 75 goals scored."

Michaels added that all the credit goes to the players for the tenacity through "brutal" stretches of the season, but look at the postseason as a clean slate.

"We know that there are targets on our back and we're ready to prove to everyone that we deserve to be there," she said.

To become back-to-back state champions, the Dragons will have to start with a win over Omaha Northwest or Omaha Benson at home on Monday, May 2 at 5 p.m. before potentially facing the winner of Bellevue East and Papillion-La Vista.

