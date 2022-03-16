GIRLS TENNIS: Four returning varsity players for Gretna girls tennis

The Gretna girls tennis team will feature four returning varsity members this year, sophomore Kylee Stewart, sophomore Mia, junior Harper Wood and junior Lauren Paul.

The team only has one senior in Avery Edwards.

Coach Noah Bernal said the team’s four returning athletes will be players to look out for. Another player that the Dragons expect to make an impact is freshman Abbie Zavadil.

“We expect to face a lot of challenges this year with the main challenge stemming from our lack of experience,” Bernal said. “With having such a young team, we haven’t had a lot of match play to learn from.”

Bernal said he is excited to see how his team overcomes their lack of experience this season.

The Dragons will kick things off on March 22 at home against Omaha Bryan.

