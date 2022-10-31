Godfather's Pizza dining room open again

In-person dining has returned at Godfather's Pizza in Village Square.
The Godfather himself will also be on hand for a special celebration of the store's remodeling on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., which is being held in conjunction with the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce.
With the reopening, the restaurant is offering a dine-in lunch special of a mini speciality pizza, one side and a drink for $10.99.
Godfather's is also hiring for all positions, including kitchen, counter and drivers at the store, 806 Village Square.