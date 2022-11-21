Gourmet cookies coming in couple weeks to Gretna

A Gretna family is opening up a gourmet cookie store the week after Thanksgiving.

Jeff and Tara Smith, along with their son Aidan, will operate a franchise of the Cookie Co., a new and growing company that sells freshly made cookies with four rotating flavors each week — but always including its signature chocolate chip cookie.

“We’re actually making it from scratch fresh every day,” Jeff Smith told the Gretna Breeze in an interview Friday. “It’s not like dough gets shipped in and we’re just going to cook it. We’re there early in the morning.”

The Cookie Co. will open up at 11922 Standing Stone Drive, Suite 700, and will offer a drive-thru for customers who want to pick up their cookies without facing the increasingly chilly temperatures.

The location will be Cookie Co.’s first in Nebraska as it expands its footprint across four states and is actively soliciting franchisers.

“We are proud to see our Nebraska location open in not only a new state for us, but as the first Cookie Co. in the Midwest,” Elise Thomas, co-founder of Cookie Co., said in a news release. “Our dream is to see our cookie shoppe located in the heart of every great town, and Gretna is one of them.”

Jeff Smith said a friend connected them with Cookie Co. and that the family decided to take the plunge, with Tara and Aidan running the shop most days. They hope to expand to serve more communities in Nebraska, but the family has called Gretna home for the past several years and wanted to start growing their business where they’ve grown roots.

“The community is very strong,” Smith said. “My wife has worked in the Gretna school district for seven-plus years. All of our kids go to Gretna. And we just thought that this would be a great way for us to not only give back to the community but to do something for our family.”

They intend to offer a safe place to work for Gretna high schoolers who want to learn about business and how to grow their future, he said.

A few years ago, Smith said he was initially approached about the opportunity, and he asked for a sample of cookies to be shipped. He intended to pass them around to solicit feedback, but by the time he got home from his day job, they were gone.

“My three daughters were the culprits,” he said. “We didn’t get an opportunity to pass them to anybody else because my girls had taken the liberty to go ahead and eat every last one of them.”

Smith said he invites the community to come try their cookies, and he thinks the quality will make them stand out.

Cookie Co. is entering Gretna at the same time that TikTok-famous Crumbl Cookies is coming to Papillion. Eileen’s Colossal Cookies also has a Papillion store after growing its regional footprint from a home kitchen in Hastings in 1982.

“Everybody’s gonna have their preference,” Smith said. “As long as they just give us a shot, I think they will understand and see that the cookies that we produce are actually really, really good.”

Cookie Co. is planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2, with plans to open to the public starting Saturday, Dec. 3.