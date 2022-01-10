Government recap: Pay increases for Sarpy County officials

The city councils of La Vista and Papillion convened on Tuesday, Jan. 4 for their separate scheduled bi-weekly meetings, as did the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners for its weekly Tuesday afternoon meeting.

At the Sarpy County assembly, commissioners passed three resolutions to increase the pay -- in some cases substantially -- of elected officials and commissioners ahead of the 2022 elections.

Board Chair Don Kelly and Commissioner Angi Burmeister introduced the resolutions to bring Sarpy County salaries more in-line with counties of similar population and economic metrics.

“County government, first of all, is the most dysfunctional form of government that exists. No two counties are the same,” Kelly said during Tuesday’s board meeting.

He said in researching salaries, communities in all surrounding states of similar size and functionality were examined. Factors such as proximity to a metropolitan area like Omaha/Council Bluffs make a difference in a competitive marketplace.

As Sarpy is the fastest growing county in the state in both population and economic development, it demands highly qualified individuals to staff it.

“We have never spent this much time and effort trying to get it right,” Kelly said.

Kelly said they found many officials’ pay was out of step. Sarpy County salaries have fallen behind, often by more than 15%. This did not include the commissioners themselves, whose compensation is almost 100% off the mark.

“We came to the pretty obvious conclusion that our elected officials were not being compensated in comparable manner to their peers,” Kelly said.

Overall, Sarpy County ranks “about 28th” in commissioners’ salary in the state at $26,000 annually, Kelly said. The new pay scale bumps up commissioners to near the top 10, with the first increase beginning in January 2023 to $31,000. In subsequent years, the commissioners’ salaries will increase to $33,500 in 2024, $36,000 in 2025 and $38,500 in 2026. The board chair shall receive an additional $1,000.

For other elected officials, Burmeister said it was easier and fairer to increase salaries all at once, rather than continually playing catchup. Then, each elected office will receive a 3% base adjustment increase in salary for 2024 and 2025, and a 4% base adjustment increase in 2026.

The increases in 2023 include:

• Assessor -- $122,173 (up from $104,417).

• County Attorney -- $182,509 (up from $163,185).

• County Clerk/Register of Deeds -- $117,676 (up from $114,250).

• Clerk of the District Court -- $104,267 (up from $100,042).

• Engineer -- $132,061 (up from $124,643).

• Sheriff -- $153,099 (up from $136,670).

• Treasurer --$106,424 (up from $103,324).

According to the resolution: “It keeps to the goals of promoting the best interest of county taxpayers; a balance in matching comparable salaries in other jurisdictions; the need to establish salaries which attract qualified candidates; adequate compensation for the work performed; and the goal of keeping property taxes as low as possible.”

Actions by the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners also included the approval of a four-way stop at the intersection of 192nd Street and Giles Road. This is temporary fix following several vehicle accidents in recent years. The intersection is slated to become a roundabout by the end of 2022.

