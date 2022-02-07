GPL brings new look to library cards

Newly-redesigned library cards are now available to the public.

The cards will be provided to all new library members going forward. Existing cardholders can upgrade to the new card for a $2 replacement fee, though the old cards will continue to work. Cards can be replaced in person at either library location.

“If you already have one of our previous cards, that will continue to work,” Reed said. “You can still access everything; it’s really a personal preference.”

The new cards include a traditional, larger library card, as well as a smaller keychain card for easier library access.

The service could especially benefit those who have a nanny bring their children to the library over the summer, or maybe a grandparent brings the children in, Reed said.

“They may leave one card at home and, if they’ve got one of their keys, it’s always with them,” she said. “It makes it a little easier for them to access their account or allow others to use their account if they’re not around.”

The redesign came at a great time, said Reed -- not only with the recent annexation causing an influx of new library users, but also because the library was running low and needing to order more cards.

“Redesigning it was a good way of creating a real community with that card,” Reed said. “I really like that the city logo’s tree was included. The little wave under the tree kind of symbolizes the page of a book. The symbols on the leaves highlight resources we have for patrons to use.

“When you look at the card, you have a very clear sense of what our library is, what the mission is and what we have to offer the community.”

The cards were revealed last week, with the first card officially presented to Mayor Mike Evans on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Library staff thought presenting the first card to Evans “would be really special,” said Gretna Public Library Director Krissy Reed.

“Not only is he a figurehead for our community, but he’s very library-minded as well. We think he’s going to continue to do an excellent job at helping to promote the library and what it does.”

Designed by Assistant Library Director Rebecca McCorkindale over the past several months, the library card redesign spurred a complete rebranding of the library logo and materials.

“She did a really great job on everything from email signatures to letterheads,” Reed said. “She’s rebranded everything for the library and we’ve started to roll all of that out.

“It started with just designing a new card and updating the style of the card so that it really showed ownership of the library and the community. It turned into something a little more, which I’m very, very happy about.”