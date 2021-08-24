GPL offers StoryWalk at Peterson Park

A new entertainment option has made its way to Gretna’s Peterson Park.

The Gretna Public Library’s new StoryWalk offering provides park-goers access to a walkable picture book, making reading outdoors a family affair.

The StoryWalk went up in Peterson Park in early August and will remain up through Friday, Aug. 27.

“StoryWalks have become popular with libraries over the last three years, just to take the library out of the building and provide access to stories for families to share together outside the library building,” said Jennifer Lockwood, children’s librarian at Gretna Public Library.

The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

The idea became even more appealing as library staff looked into taking the library outdoors, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic continues throughout the country.

The featured book is “Bear Came Along” by Richard T. Morris, the story of a group of animals on a river adventure. People may access the StoryWalk any time through Aug. 27 and stroll at their leisure.