GPL rebuilding website after hack

The Gretna Public Library website is back up after being wholly corrupted by malware.

Library staff had been working on updating the website in recent weeks. When the site went down on Jan. 8, staff originally thought they had done something wrong, said Gretna Public Library Assistant Director Rebecca McCorkindale.

Instead, they learned that a dormant plugin -- yet to be removed -- was infected with malware, malicious software that corrupted the site. (The website is kept separately from the library's Card Catalog, where people's information is stored, so no private information was compromised.)

Originally working to rebuild the site quickly, staff realized “what we thought we could save had also been corrupted,” McCorkindale said.

That realization caused staff to trash everything again early this week, relaunching a “bare bones” version of the website on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

“The thought was kind of, this has turned into a nightmare, let’s just build it from the ground up,” McCorkindale said.

With the January launch of a new library logo and rebranding, a website refresh had been a regular point of conversation among staff. The hack essentially just pushed up the timeline.

“With the new logo and design, we had been discussing updating our website in the first six months of this year,” McCorkindale said. “This just kind of forced our hand. Now, we have a chance to start fresh and have a website that’s better than ever.”

The library is now working with a new company and site platform, which keeps daily backups of the website. This will prevent the library from being forced to totally rebuild the website in the future.

“We’ve used the same site for well over a decade at this point and it’s been very good to us so far; it just took one plugin,” McCorkindale said.

GPL is now seeking community feedback on what they want to see from the library website. Comments and suggestions can be emailed to gretna.library@gmail.com.

“We’ve been looking at other library websites and other nonprofits to see how they do things,” McCorkindale said. “We thought, why not check with the public and see if they have things they’ve thought of but never thought of mentioning to us?! They could let us know at any time, but right now, when we’re making so many changes, it’d be nice to get some good ideas.”

Staff will continue to update the website as their schedules allow.

“It’s ‘What will make our community enjoy using our site, or something they can be proud of?’” McCorkindale said. “It’s for them, so of course we want them involved.”

