GPL will no longer fine for late materials

The Gretna Public Library will no longer fine its patron for late materials.
In 2019, the American Library Association adopted a resolution proclaiming library fines as a form of social inequity, which create a barrier to accessing library and information, the Gretna Public Library shared on its website on Oct. 25.
Rather than ensure items get returned on time, overdue fines have largely been shown to create economic barriers to access, read the Oct. 25 post at gretnapubliclibrary.org. “Instead, overdue fines isolate library users and can cause them to stop using the library altogether due to feeling embarrassed or being unable to pay a fine.”
“It’s something they really encourage libraries across the country to do,” said Gretna Public Library Director Krissy Reed.
When researching, Reed contacted numerous Nebraska libraries that have recently implemented similar models, including the Omaha and Scottsbluff public libraries.
“There was a lot of work done on the backside of it, to kind of make a case for why this is something that is important for our community,” Reed said. “All of the feedback that we got looked really great. Our own practice of not assessing fines has been going fantastic for over a year.”
The library was able to pilot the idea for more than a year. When the library buildings remained largely closed to the public, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, no fines were assessed for late materials.
“Because of the pandemic, we were giving it a shot and we had noticed that we weren’t sending out a lot of overdue notices, any kind of bulk amounts of reminders for people to bring things back. They just bring their items back without any kind of financial incentive,” Reed said. “The community really takes ownership in their library. You don’t have to put those stipulations in place for people to do the right thing.
“Probably about six months ago, we started to have more in depth conversations about making it a permanent thing. Libraries are very community-oriented institutions that are supposed to be inclusive, not exclusive. We thought about, what are some things we can be doing to really show that? Why are we continuing to do something this way, just because we’ve always done it this way?”
Though fines are not assessed for late materials, being a responsible library user is still encouraged.
When patrons sign up for a library card, the application says they will adhere to library policies, which include returning items on time.
“If someone destroys an item or loses it and can’t find it in a timely manner, we try to work with people there,” Reed said.
It is much easier for the library to try and recover the book, rather than to charge the patron its cost to order a new one. For books that are lost or damaged, a replacement cost and processing fee would be applied, though Reed says that process is completed 20 times max each year.
“It’s not a lot of materials that end of being lost or completely destroyed,” she said. “It doesn’t happen so often that it becomes a big issue and isn’t really something we’re overly concerned about.”
If someone was a “repeat offender,” restrictions could be placed on their library account. Reed says she cannot remember the last time the Gretna Public Library has had to do that.
“Our goal is to never completely shut someone out of accessing services,” she said. “A lot of people rely on these sorts of services. We don’t want to completely close the door to an individual if that doesn’t need to be necessary.”
Though the announcement is still new, the library received feedback from patrons who appreciated the lenience with late fees during the pandemic.
“It wasn’t really our intent at the time, but during that trial run we received a lot of feedback from people that was all very positive and encouraging, that really led us to believe we were headed down the right path with doing something like this,” Reed said. “It’s been great to see, now that we’ve shared this news, how excited people are about it.”
Reed thanks the Gretna Public Library Board for encouraging GPL staff to move forward with the project, as well as the Gretna City Council and city officials for the encouragement and appreciation.