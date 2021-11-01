GPL will no longer fine for late materials

“Because of the pandemic, we were giving it a shot and we had noticed that we weren’t sending out a lot of overdue notices, any kind of bulk amounts of reminders for people to bring things back. They just bring their items back without any kind of financial incentive,” Reed said. “The community really takes ownership in their library. You don’t have to put those stipulations in place for people to do the right thing.

“Probably about six months ago, we started to have more in depth conversations about making it a permanent thing. Libraries are very community-oriented institutions that are supposed to be inclusive, not exclusive. We thought about, what are some things we can be doing to really show that? Why are we continuing to do something this way, just because we’ve always done it this way?”

Though fines are not assessed for late materials, being a responsible library user is still encouraged.

When patrons sign up for a library card, the application says they will adhere to library policies, which include returning items on time.

“If someone destroys an item or loses it and can’t find it in a timely manner, we try to work with people there,” Reed said.