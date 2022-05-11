GPS hosts first annual Battle of the Books

The first ever Battle of the Books competition for Gretna Public Schools was held at Harvest Hills Elementary on May 4.

“Last year the GPS librarians made a decision that we wanted to do something different from the field trip we usually took to Plum Creek Literary Festival,” said Falling Waters Elementary librarian Melanie Gibbons, who spearheaded the project. “Through a discussion we landed on a Battle of the Books contest that focused on and promoted our Nebraska Golden Sower nominees. I had the opportunity to experience something similar in another district and felt it was a great chance for our students to do something fun with great literature.”

During the contest, 13 teams represented all seven of the GPS elementary buildings. Each team was made up of fifth graders, who spent time reading the 2021-2022 Golden Sower Nominee Chapter Books. Between all members of each team, they were responsible for knowing about all 10 books.

Teams "battled" by demonstrating their knowledge of the books in a quiz show style format. Points were awarded for correct answers. After three timed rounds against different teams, points were tallied to determine the winners.

“We really focused on being good teammates, good sportsmanship and hard work,” Gibbons said. “Students read at least six of the Golden Sowers and had to be prepared to know details, discuss the books and answer questions. I wanted students to get excited about reading and discussing books.”

Gretna High School student volunteers from National Honor Society, Educator's Rising and High Ability Learners programs helped time, read questions and keep score.

"The knowledge that all of the kids demonstrated was truly impressive," Palisades librarian Alyson Reynolds said.

Gretna Elementary School took first place, with Palisades Team No. 1 in second and Palisades Team No. 2 in third.

“I was thrilled with how it turned out,” Gibbons said. “There were so many positive comments from parents, students and staff that were there. Hearing siblings say, ‘I’m going to do this when I’m in fifth grade’ supported why we made the decision to hold our first competition.”

