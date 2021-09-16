GPS sets new budget, tax levy

The Gretna Public Schools Board of Education met Monday, hosting special budget and tax request hearings before approving the 2021-2022 budget and tax rate.

The general fund, or main operating budget, is set at $72.5 million. With $11.6 million budgeted for the bond funds and $157.3 million in the special building fund, the total budget is $241.5 million.

The $5.1 million -- or 7.63% -- increase to the general fund can mostly be attributed to an increase in salary and benefits. GPS added 29.5 new certified staff positions for 2021–2022. Harvest Hills Elementary also opened this year, calling for additional classified staff positions including custodians and secretaries. Utility costs also increase any time the district adds a building.

Personnel costs make up more than 82% of the annual operating budget, with 17.75% dedicated to operations.

The tax rate total is $1.435057 per $100 of valuation, a 1% increase. The owner of a $250,000 home can expect to pay $3,587.64 in taxes to the school district.

Also at its Sept. 13 meeting, the board: