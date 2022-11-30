Greenery & Glitter community celebration coming up Sunday in Gretna

Santa’s coming!

Greenery & Glitter returns to downtown Gretna on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Activities along the historic bricks of McKenna Avenue run from 1 to 4 p.m.

Within those hours, hayrack rides pulled by the big Belgium horses, visits with Santa and hot cider and cookies will be hosted by Town & Country Floral. (Refreshments will be provided by Gretna Fareway.)

Also from 1 to 4 p.m., Mrs. Claus will be reading stories and hosting crafts at the Gretna Children’s Library.

The family photo opportunity with the holiday fire truck will move to Gretna City Hall, available from noon to 4 p.m.

In its second year, a Homemade Holiday Craft Fair featuring more than 25 local vendors, will be set up in the building north of City Hall. The show exclusively features homemade crafts.

Resurrection Church will host a Nativity scene — new this year — as well as a quilt display and youth bake sale from 1 to 5 p.m.

Reindeer food and edible crafts will be available from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Kids Round-Up.

The City’s annual tree lighting event runs from 3 to 5 p.m. in Peterson Park.

Along with the official tree lighting happening shortly before 5 p.m., festivities include the announcement of the holiday lights contest winner. The judging will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, between 4 and 8 p.m. Entrants must submit a form by Nov. 30 to Gretna City Hall to participate and categories will be Classic Design, Best Yard Display, Judges Choice and Clark Griswold.

A photographer will be available for family photos in Peterson Park, and there will be selfie stations throughout. Holiday singers will provide entertainment, and a hot cocoa station will accompany a possible Grinch sighting.

A fire pit will be set up, with s’mores kits available for purchase.

“Usually the kids and the families have a lot of fun,” said Lauren Liebentritt, Gretna city councilwoman and former Gretna parks committee member, who has helped spearhead much of the effort in the past. “With the possible Grinch sighting, being able to do s’mores in the park … there’s a lot of different things for the kids, but also just ¬some time to have with family.”

The new Gretna Fire Museum near Peterson Park will also be open from 3 to 5 p.m.

The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce is participating in the holiday event this year. They will be set up inside the Gretna Fire Museum.

Both children and adults alike can stop inside for paper ornaments and markers, writing their holiday wish on the ornament before going to hang them on the tree. Goody bags will also be available for the kids.

“I’m super excited because we had a really good turnout last year,” Liebentritt said. “I’m hoping by having the tree lighting earlier it can kind of flow right into the downtown stuff.”

The tree lighting has traditionally been held later in the evening.