Greenery & Glitter returns Sunday, Dec. 5

Greenery & Glitter, Gretna’s annual holiday celebration, will return on Sunday, Dec. 5. The event is traditionally held on the first Sunday of December.

The Gretna Downtown Association, area business owners and the City of Gretna will partner for Greenery and Glitter from 1 to 4 p.m. in downtown Gretna.

Festivities include a visit with Santa, Belgium horse hayrack rides on McKenna Avenue, stories read by Mrs. Claus and the annual tree lighting in Peterson Park.

Downtown activities will take place from 1 to 4 p.m.

Town & Country Floral will host its annual visits with Santa Claus and hayrack rides given by Belgium horses around downtown Gretna. The flower shop will also offer free apple cider, cookies and candy to those waiting in line to see Santa.

“It should be a lot fun,” said Linda Hill, owner of Town & Country Floral. “We want them to come out, regardless of how deep their pockets are feeling right now. Come on out, bring their kids and their cameras.”

Turtle Doves will host Mrs. Claus as she reads to the children. She will also have supplies for children to write letters to Santa. The letters will receive a response from Santa.