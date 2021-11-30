Greenery & Glitter returns Sunday, Dec. 5

Greenery & Glitter, Gretna’s annual holiday celebration, will return on Sunday, Dec. 5. The event is traditionally held on the first Sunday of December.
The Gretna Downtown Association, area business owners and the City of Gretna will partner for Greenery and Glitter from 1 to 4 p.m. in downtown Gretna.
Festivities include a visit with Santa, Belgium horse hayrack rides on McKenna Avenue, stories read by Mrs. Claus and the annual tree lighting in Peterson Park.
Downtown activities will take place from 1 to 4 p.m.
Town & Country Floral will host its annual visits with Santa Claus and hayrack rides given by Belgium horses around downtown Gretna. The flower shop will also offer free apple cider, cookies and candy to those waiting in line to see Santa.
“It should be a lot fun,” said Linda Hill, owner of Town & Country Floral. “We want them to come out, regardless of how deep their pockets are feeling right now. Come on out, bring their kids and their cameras.”
Turtle Doves will host Mrs. Claus as she reads to the children. She will also have supplies for children to write letters to Santa. The letters will receive a response from Santa.
The Baking Flamingos will sell tasty treats and the Gretna Children’s Library will be handing out craft kits. Be Seen Signs will have children activities and be passing out stickers. The Beanery will have their truck to sell warm drinks.
Peterson Park activities will run from 3 to 5 p.m. and include the announcement of the Holiday Lights Contest winner, family photos with a photographer, Post Prom hot cocoa and bake sale, possible Grinch sighting, s’mores kits for sales with proceeds benefiting the Gretna Public Library Foundation, holiday singers, a selfie station and fire pit.
The annual tree lighting in Peterson Park will take place closer to 5 p.m.
In conjunction with the annual holiday festivities, the City of Gretna will host the first annual Handmade Holiday Craft Fair from noon to 4 p.m. in the garages next to Gretna City Hall, 204 N McKenna Ave.
“In the past, they always had a craft fair at the Resurrection Church,” said City Clerk Tammy Tisdall, who is helping to organize the event. “Since we do the McKenna Market Mania in June, we just thought we’d help out to keep the craft fair going.”
Similar to McKenna Market Mania, all money collected through booth rental fees will be donated to the Gretna Neighbors food pantry.
“This is another event downtown to keep people coming and some interest going; it’s just another draw,” Tisdall said.
Organizers hope to have a good count of participating vendors by Dec. 1 or Dec. 2. If interested, visit gretnane.org for the registration form and rules. Email Tisdall with any questions at tammy@cityofgretna.com or call 402-332-3336 ext.1210.
Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church will host a Nativity Festival beginning at 12:30 p.m. The Nativity Festival will display numerous unique and beloved nativities and decorations. The vent will also function as the church’s Advent Fair. View the nativities, make some crafts and enjoy the Christmas spirit with music and hot cocoa.