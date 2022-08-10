Gretna 10-year-old brings home championship in 4-H Horse Expo

A Gretna 10-year-old was the champion of the Elementary Showmanship and Elementary Western Pleasure competitions at the Fonner Park State 4-H Horse Expo.

Peyton Hathaway Rice and her 18-year-old AQHA mare Im Blistering Hot won the contests, which were for ages 10 and 11. Peyton is the daughter of Dean Rice and Lisa Hathaway.

Additionally, Kylee Ruff of Ashland and her AQHA mare, Jumping G Oakley, were the Reserve Champions in the Senior Pole Bending competition. She is the daughter of Carsten and Missy Ruff.

The 2022 Fonner Park State 4-H Horse Expo was held in Grand Island at Fonner Park July 9-13. More than 350 youth ages 10 to 18 from more than 50 counties brought more than 600 head of horses and competed in educational and riding opportunities.

Classes included Horse Judging, Hippology, Halter Conformation, Trail Class, Showmanship, Western Horsemanship, English and Western Pleasure, Hunter Hack, Western and English Dressage, Working Ranch Horse, Reining, Ranch Pleasure, Ranch Riding, Western Riding, Barrel Racing and Pole Bending.

Complete class results for the 2022 Expo are found at 4h.unl.edu/horse-expo-results.