Gretna Arbor Society to celebrate Arbor Day with three events

Arbor Day is Friday, April 29 and the Gretna Arbor Society is hosting a number of activities to recognize the holiday.

Tonight (April 28), the Gretna Arbor Society will announce the winners of the Arbor Day Poster Contest at Thomas Elementary School, 11221 Northridge Drive, at 7 p.m. The contest is open to fifth graders in the Gretna Public Schools. The general public is invited, along with the businesses sponsoring the contest.

On Friday, the annual Gretna Arbor Day Celebration will be held at Harvest Hills Elementary School, 19125 Fir St., at 2:15 p.m. The general public is invited. A tree will be planted at the end of the ceremony.

On Saturday (April 30), the Gretna Arbor Day Tree Planting begins at 9 a.m. at Leo Royal Park, Highway 6/31 and Lincoln Road. The Gretna Arbor Society and volunteers will plant 26 trees in the park, funded by an NRD grant. All Gretna families are invited to come out and help with the tree planting. Meet at the second entrance to Leo Royal Park, going west on Lincoln Road.

