Gretna boasts two 'Education Heroes'

Two Gretna area teachers were recently recognized as Education Heroes:

• Joseph Timmerman, teacher at Aspen Creek Middle School

• Mandy Weihl, teacher at Whitetail Creek Elementary School

The Education Heroes campaign is a joint effort between Cox Communications and Nebraska Furniture Mart that aims to celebrate the dedication of educators and school employees.

In March, Cox invited community members to nominate their favorite teacher, paraprofessional, administrative or custodial staff member, nurse, counselor or learning specialist -- and share what makes that individual a hero.

After receiving more than 235 nominations, a panel of leaders from Cox selected 50 winners. Honorees receive a prize package consisting of a $250 gift card to NFM, an Education Heroes water bottle and Education Heroes T-shirts for staff members at their school.