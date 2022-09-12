Gretna Boy Scouts camp over summer

Gretna BSA Troop 363 G had four scouts and 363 B had 20 scouts plus leaders attend Camp Cedars BSA camp near Cedar Bluffs.

The troop left June 19 and camped for a week. They spend the week sleeping two to a wooden platform, canvas covered tent, Cynthia Boettger said in an email to the Gretna Breeze.

During the week, the scouts participate in merit badge classes learning skills such as fishing, first aid, sculpture, basketry, horsemanship, aviation, cooking and wilderness survival. In their free time, the practiced scout skills, took a trail ride and swam in the pool.